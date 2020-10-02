India Post News Paper

Case registered against Rahul, Priyanka, over 200 others in Gautam Buddh Nagar

Case registered against Rahul, Priyanka, over 200 others in Gautam Buddh Nagar
October 02
11:22 2020
GAUTAM BUDDHA NAGAR:: A case has been registered against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and over 200 others under section 188, 269 and 270 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Epidemic Act, according to the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police.

Earlier on Thursday, Rahul and Priyanka were arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police at Yamuna Expressway here while they were on the way to meet the Hathras gangrape victim’s family, who had died while receiving treatment in Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital on Tuesday. Gandhis were later released.

Both Congress leaders alleged they were manhandled and roughed up by police personnel while they were marching towards Hathras to meet the victim’s family. However, Noida Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Ranvijay Singh said that there was “no lathi charge” on anyone.

The 19-year-old had succumbed to injuries in the Safdarjung Hospital where she was brought on Monday from Aligarh Muslim University Medical College.

Uttar Pradesh Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said that the forensic report of the Hathras victim, who succumbed to her injuries following an alleged gang rape, shows that the woman “was not raped”.

The government has formed a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case and said the matter will be heard in the fast track court. All four accused in the case have been arrested.

The senior police official said that the postmortem, which was conducted by a team of doctors in Delhi, has established that the death was caused by the trauma of her neck injury. (ANI)

