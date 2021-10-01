Casio to Release Second Kanoa Igarashi Signature G-SHOCK

5 Reasons Why RCB Can Win The IPL This Year Since the inception of the IPL tournament, Royal Challengers Bangalore fans have been craving to see the team win the trophy. However, the team disappointed its fans every time as...

Pleasure trip to Minnesota in the Pandemic Lina Shah Amid the pandemic, we were in the dilemma of going on a vacation. Since the majority is now vaccinated, we were feeling a bit safe and decided to...

AAPI’s premier Academic Journal, JAAPIâ€™s summer edition published India Post News Service WASHINGTON DC: The summer edition of the peer-reviewed scientific Journal of the AAPI (JAAPI) has been released in September 2021. Dedicated to Edward Jenner, FRS, Father...

Huge global appreciation at the AAEIO Inaugural Gala Suresh Bodiwala CHICAGO: American Association of Engineers of Indian Origin (AAEIO) organized its inaugural gala to celebrate its official launch on September 26, 2021 at Marriott, Oak-brook a Chicago suburb....

Hindi Club of Illinois Celebrates Online Hindi Divas 2021 Vijay Chopra Continuing its string of impressive online programs during this pandemic era Hindi Club of Illinois (HCI) celebrated Hindi Divas 2021 on Saturday, September 25 with lots of gusto...

Charting out a strong growth story: ZEE5 zooms ahead in US Just three months into its launch and streaming platform ZEE5 is already way ahead of any other player catering to the South Asian diaspora. We take a look at whatâ€™s...

Ethnic Voters’ Decisive Role in California Recall Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service California Gov. Gavin Newsom easily kept his governorship in the September 14 statewide recall election, with several outlets, including Insider, calling the race less...

Fear, Hesitancy, Lack of Access – Overcoming Barriers to Vaccines in the African American Community Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service Hesitancy about the healthcare system, not hesitancy about vaccines, is part of why vaccine rates remain low among African Americans, as are fears about...

Welcoming New US-India clean energy & climate cooperation bill India Post News Service WASHINGTON DC: Earlier this month, Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ), a leader of the Senate India Caucus, introduced the Prioritizing Clean Energy...

Pakistans Duplicity Asim Iftikhar, Pakistan’s Foreign Office spokesperson last week said “the situation in Afghanistan, and other areas of common concern including combating Islamophobia, corruption and illicit financial flows, as well as...

Satyagraha differs from Passive Resistance Mahatma Gandhi Satyagraha differs from Passive Resistance as the North Pole from the South. The latter has been conceived as a weapon of the weak and does not exclude the...

An adventure lover’s guide to Seychelles NEW DELHI: Couples who prefer adventure, instead of lounging about all day can now pick Seychelles over Maldives for their getaway. As the country eases restrictions on travel, here’s a...

Covishield approved by Australia for international arrivals CANBERRA: Australia on Thursday approved India-made Covishield for travelling into the country. The Therapeutic Goods Administration has advised that the China-made Sinovac and the India-made Covishield vaccines would be considered...

Casio to Release Second Kanoa Igarashi Signature G-SHOCK TOKYO: Casio Computer Co., Ltd., announced today the latest addition to the G-LIDE line of watches for extreme sports, which are part of the G-SHOCK brand of shock-resistant watches. The...

CDS General Rawat meets his US counterpart in Washington, both call for continued cooperation WASHINGTON: Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on Thursday (local time) met the US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark A Milley here and both discussed...

Smriti Mandhana continues dominance over Aussies with Test ton QUEENSLAND: Indian opener Smriti Mandhana continued her dominance over Australia on Friday as she notched her maiden Test century on the second day of the pink-ball Test. Smriti continued taking...

Punjab CM calls cabinet meeting on Oct 4 CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has called a cabinet meeting on October 4 even as there is no resolution yet to the political crisis being faced by the...

Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi to launch book on Veer Savarkar today LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will launch a book on Veer Savarkar on Friday evening. The book titled “Ek bhule bhisre ateet ki goonj 1883-1924” has been authored...

Australian PM Morrison announces reopening of international travel, easing border restrictions CANBERRA: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday announced the reopening of international travel and easing of border restrictions. Morrison said that the international border will reopen next month for...