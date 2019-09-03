Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  • CBDT notifies creation of special cell for start-ups NEW DELHI: The CBDT has notified creation of a five-member special cell to address grievances of start-ups with relation to angel tax and other tax-related issues. An order issued by...
  • How to have affordable point of sale system A good point-of-sale system can be very expensive. A new business owner might not want to spend too much money on expensive systems right now. Although a point-of-sale system is...
  • Robots turn teachers in Bengaluru school FAKIR BALAJI BENGALURU: Disruptive technologies and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are making their way into classrooms as humanoid robots to teach students and interact with them as teachers do, at a...
  • Who’s the Akshay here? We often come across with doppelgangers of Bollywood celebrities. Be it Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai or Anushka Sharma – many celebrities and their lookalikes have made headlines in...
  • Sun-kissed Ranveer Bollywood’s livewire star Ranveer Singh’s latest photograph, in which the shirtless actor is seen soaking some sun, has taken the social media by storm. Ranveer shared a shirtless photo of...
  • Suhana an NYU student Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan has enrolled at New York University, and proud mom Gauri could not resist sharing the happy news on social media. She took...
  • Fit Disha Bollywood actress and a fitness enthusiast Disha Patani has shared a string of photographs of her flaunting her fit and well-chiselled body on social media. Disha took to Instagram and...
  • Kirti sans makeup Kirti Kulhari will be seen wearing no makeup in the upcoming film, “The Girl On The Train”. “I will be seen without makeup in ‘The Girl On The Train’. I...
  • Our generation over consuming resources: Kangana PUJA GUPTA MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut who recently made headlines after making a public appearance wearing a plain cotton sari says a generation that is “over consuming resources” is...
  • Not easy recreating iconic songs: Tanishk Bagchi SIMRAN SETHI NEW DELHI: Music composer Tanishk Bagchi, who is on roll these days by successfully recreating hit songs of the past, says it is challenging to reinvent iconic songs....
  

CBDT notifies creation of special cell for start-ups

CBDT notifies creation of special cell for start-ups
September 03
14:20 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: The CBDT has notified creation of a five-member special cell to address grievances of start-ups with relation to angel tax and other tax-related issues.
An order issued by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) August 30 said the “start-up cell’ will be headed by the member (Income Tax and Computerization) of the board.
“The cell will work towards redressal of grievances and mitigate tax-related issues in case of startup entities with respect to the administration of Income-tax Act, 1961,” the order, accessed by PTI, said.

A CBDT spokesperson said, “Start-up entities can approach the cell for the speedy resolution of their grievances. This initiative is the latest amongst the recent initiatives taken by the CBDT to further ease the compliance issues pertaining to start-ups.”
The order also gave out an email id – [email protected] – and the postal address of the cell. It also provided landline telephone numbers of the members ranging from the member, joint secretary (tax policy and legislation-II), commissioner of I-T (ITA), director (ITA-I) and undersecretary (ITA-I).

Start-ups can approach the cell at: Office of Under Secretary, ITA-I, Room No 245A, Noth Block, New Delhi-110001. Phone: 011-23095479; Fax no: 23093070.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had, during a press conference last month, announced the creation of such a cell in the CBDT and had declared exempting start-ups from the so-called angel tax.
“To mitigate genuine difficulties of startups and their investors, it has been decided that section 56(2)(viib) of the Income Tax Act shall not be applicable to a start-up registered with DPIIT,” she had said, adding a start-up having any income tax issue can approach the cell for quick resolution of the same. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Our deepest sympathy to Shri Jagannath Mishra's family. In this time of grief, our thoughts and prayers are with th… https://t.co/ygCPRNu1Ps
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 19, 2019, 6:12 am

Not all parts of Article 370 to be valid in Jammu & Kashmir: Home Minister Amit Shah. @AmitShah @narendramodihttps://t.co/zkrf5wfpHm
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 5, 2019, 5:50 am

New York’s India Day Parade to honour valour, the sacrifice of Armed Forces Read: https://t.co/PZwBYlrPDWhttps://t.co/YNNjkxtG5s
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 2, 2019, 6:31 am

Hamza bin Laden was very threatening to the US: Trump https://t.co/Vv1tNdQ6i0 #HamzabinLaden #OsamabinLaden #Trump #USA
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 2, 2019, 6:10 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  • CBDT notifies creation of special cell for start-ups NEW DELHI: The CBDT has notified creation of a five-member special cell to address grievances of start-ups with relation to angel tax and other tax-related issues. An order issued by...
  • How to have affordable point of sale system A good point-of-sale system can be very expensive. A new business owner might not want to spend too much money on expensive systems right now. Although a point-of-sale system is...
  • Robots turn teachers in Bengaluru school FAKIR BALAJI BENGALURU: Disruptive technologies and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are making their way into classrooms as humanoid robots to teach students and interact with them as teachers do, at a...
  • Who’s the Akshay here? We often come across with doppelgangers of Bollywood celebrities. Be it Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai or Anushka Sharma – many celebrities and their lookalikes have made headlines in...
  • Sun-kissed Ranveer Bollywood’s livewire star Ranveer Singh’s latest photograph, in which the shirtless actor is seen soaking some sun, has taken the social media by storm. Ranveer shared a shirtless photo of...
  • Suhana an NYU student Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan has enrolled at New York University, and proud mom Gauri could not resist sharing the happy news on social media. She took...
  • Fit Disha Bollywood actress and a fitness enthusiast Disha Patani has shared a string of photographs of her flaunting her fit and well-chiselled body on social media. Disha took to Instagram and...
  • Kirti sans makeup Kirti Kulhari will be seen wearing no makeup in the upcoming film, “The Girl On The Train”. “I will be seen without makeup in ‘The Girl On The Train’. I...
  • Our generation over consuming resources: Kangana PUJA GUPTA MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut who recently made headlines after making a public appearance wearing a plain cotton sari says a generation that is “over consuming resources” is...
  • Not easy recreating iconic songs: Tanishk Bagchi SIMRAN SETHI NEW DELHI: Music composer Tanishk Bagchi, who is on roll these days by successfully recreating hit songs of the past, says it is challenging to reinvent iconic songs....
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.