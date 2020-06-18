Are personal loans a reliable option to meet your financial needs? With the unprecedented situation, we find ourselves in, our financial liabilities may seem like a bigger worry than usual. And while your savings may help you manage smaller expenses, they...

Black lives don’t matter in US: George Floyd’s brother GENEVA: The brother of George Floyd, the unarmed African-American man killed last month under police custody in Minneapolis, said that “black lives do not matter in the United States of...

Some 860,000 immigrants may be illegally living in UK: Report LONDON: Some 860,000 immigrants may be illegally living in the UK, the National Audit Office (NAO) said in an official report “Its (the UK Home Office’s) last estimate was around...

Trump nominates Indian origin diplomat as US envoy to Ethiopia NEW YORK: US President Donald Trump has nominated an Indian-origin American diplomat to be his country’s ambassador to Ethiopia. Trump announced on Monday the nomination of Geeta Pasi, who is now...

Overstaying German arrested on Interpol red alert, earlier crimes BENGALURU: Karnataka police has arrested an overstaying German national wanted for kidnapping and causing bodily harm to a person in his home country, an official said on Wednesday. “On receipt...

PM lauds Karnataka’s Covid fight, says CM BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Karnataka for its efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic and the gradual revival of the economy, said chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Wednesday. “During...

CBI probe into Rs 180 crore fraud on banks BHOPAL: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case on a complaint from State Bank of India against Indore based-private company Indison Agro Foods Limited and its three...

Global COVID-19 cases top 8.3 mn: Johns Hopkins University WASHINGTON: The overall number of global COVID-19 cases has topped to over 8.3 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 448,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As...

WHO welcomes dexamethasone results, calls for cautious use against COVID-19 GENEVA: The World Health Organization (WHO) welcomed the positive results of dexamethasone in treating the novel coronavirus, while warning that the drug should not be used on mild cases or...

India elected to UNSC with overwhelming majority UNITED NATIONS: India has been elected to the Security Council with an overwhelming majority of 184 votes running on a platform of fighting terrorism and promoting the ethos of “Vasudhaiva...

Bravery of Indian soldiers reflects their commitment: Shah NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday expressed grief over the killing of 20 Indian soldiers in the India-China stand-off in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley, saying “their bravery reflects...

India tells China to reassess its actions, take corrective steps NEW DELHI/BEIJING: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in a phone conversation with his Chinese counterpart on Wednesday asked China to “reassess its actions and take corrective steps” in view of...

China wanted to settle border dispute with India in 2001, says new book NEW DELHI/BEIJING: China had sought to settle the border dispute with India by finalizing its boundary in Tibet in 2001, but the then Atal Bihari Vajpayee government failed to respond,...

Modi warns China: India capable of giving a befitting reply NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday sent out a clear signal on the India-China stand-off that resulted in the killing of 20 Indian soldiers, saying India won’t tolerate...

China sends mixed signals to India over border stand-off NEW DELHI: China on Wednesday continued to send mixed signals with its support for peaceful resolution of the stand-off in Ladakh on the one hand, and laying claim in the...

US for peaceful resolution of India-China standoff in Ladakh NEW DELHI: The US says it supports peaceful resolution of the stand-off between India and China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh where at least 20...

Ladakh face-off: PM convenes all-party meet on Friday NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has convened an all-party virtual meet on Friday to discuss the situation along the India-China border, his office said on Wednesday. The meeting comes...

China claims sovereignty over Galwan Valley; refuses to comment on Chinese casualties BEIJING: China on Wednesday claimed that the sovereignty over the Galwan Valley area in Ladakh “always belonged to it” but underlined that Beijing does not wish to see “more clashes,”...

Anurag Kashyap on shooting in post COVID-19 era NEW DELHI: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap feels shooting is an organic process, and it will take time for the industry to adapt to the new normal in the post COVID-19 era....