CBI questions that spell trouble for Rhea

August 29
11:13 2020
MUMBAI: Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty for the first time on Friday appeared before the CBI’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the death of the Bollywood actor.

The Central Bureau of Investigation team after examining several other accused in the case has prepared a list of questions that it seeks answers from Rhea. A CBI source said the list contains more than 20 questions.

The federal agency that registered the case against the actress, and her family among several others on August 6, will ask Rhea how she came in contact with the late actor; when they started dating; how was her relation with Sushant.

The source said that the CBI will ask her what happened during the Europe trip; when she took Sushant for treatment and also to the healer; why she avoided the calls from Sushant’s father when he asked for details of his treatment.

Rhea would also be asked why she left Sushant on June 8, and why she ignored his messages and blocked his number. She will be also queried about why she changed the staff at the residence of the 34-year-old actor, who was found dead in his Bandra flat in Mumbai on June 14.

She will also have to answer how she got the pins of the debit cards and internet banking of Sushant. The CBI will also be asking Rhea about when she came to know about the death of Sushant; who gave her the information; whether she visited Sushant’s flat; when she visited Cooper hospital how she managed to see the body.

The source said that the agency will also ask her about the alleged chats referring to drugs.

The SIT arrived in Mumbai from Delhi along with the forensic team after the Supreme Court ordered for a federal agency probe. The CBI has so far questioned Rhea’s brother Showik, flatmate Pithani, personal staff Neeraj Singh and Dipesh Sawant among others.

The CBI registered the case against Rhea, her brother Showik, father Indrajit, mother Sandhya, Sushant’s ex-manager Shruti Modi, house manager Samuel Miranda and unknown others after the case was transferred from the Bihar Police, who had registered the first FIR in the case on July 25 on a complaint by the deceased’s father.

