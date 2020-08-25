India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

CBI should grill doctors who performed Sushant autopsy: Twitterati

CBI should grill doctors who performed Sushant autopsy: Twitterati
August 25
10:29 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MUMBAI: A hashtag trending all through Monday has been demanding that the CBI grill doctors at Cooper Hospital who performed an autopsy on late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The hashtag #CBIGrillCooperDoctors is all about netizens alleging foul play in the post-mortem of Sushant’s body, and pointing out at several inconsistencies. Hence, they demand that the doctors should be interrogated by the CBI, which has recently taken over investigation of the case.

“As per attendant of Cooper Hospital, one of the doctor who had signed the report was not even present at hospital on the day of PM! How did he sign the reports?” tweeted a user. “Where is the videography of Sushant’s Postmortem? Cooper Hospital has not taken the Autopsy video. This is Illegal and illicit,” wrote another user.

“Contradictions in Primay Suspects Sandip Singh, Dipesh & Neeraj’s statements about how exactly was SSR’s body hung. First they were grilled seperately. Later they were placed together and then interrogated where they got into heated argument/fight,” tweeted another user. “I am 100 per cent sure.. After completion of CBI investigation for Sushant murder..
#CooperHospital, Staff/ Doctor license will be cancelled. Why multiple bodies getting out from same ambulance??” questioned another user.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in Mumbai on June 14.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will Biden-Harris leadership support India's concern?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Bajwa Vick For Mayor Fremont

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    #CBI should grill doctors who performed ... - https://t.co/ZTGNSjUdVS Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/cQGq0i9R0V
    h J R

    - August 25, 2020, 4:59 am

    Intra-party issues can't be ... - https://t.co/VVhzScdI5e Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/emNpafx32E
    h J R

    - August 25, 2020, 4:58 am

    #Republicans renominate #Trump to ... - https://t.co/0xWK2Ihzga Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/AmMsdRFJUI
    h J R

    - August 25, 2020, 4:53 am

    US isn't racist: Nikki Haley urges ... - https://t.co/CAMrmhMRuQ Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/fDbq4TdrOX
    h J R

    - August 25, 2020, 4:50 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.