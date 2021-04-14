CBSE exams for Class 10 cancelled, class 12 postponed

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exams for Class 10 have been cancelled and the exams for Class 12 postponed in view of the exponential spike in Covid-19 cases across the country, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced on Wednesday.

The decision was taken in a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday afternoon here amid demand from students, teachers, parents and other stakeholders to cancel it.

Considering the resurgence of the pandemic and school closures and also taking in account the safety and well-being of students, the Ministry of Education said that a decision was taken to defer the Class 12 board exams and cancel the Class 10 exams.

The CBSE Board exams were scheduled to be held from May 4 to June 7 and the results were to be announced by July 15.

“The Board Exams for Class Xth to be held from 4th May to June 14th, 2021 are hereby cancelled. The results of Class Xth Board will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the Board,” Nishank tweeted.

“Any candidate who is not satisfied with the marks allocated to him or her on this basis, will be given an opportunity to sit in an exam as and when the conditions are conducive to hold the exams,” the Minister said.

Nishank further said that the Class 12 exams will be held later, and the situation will be reviewed on June 1 by the CBSE. He also ensured that details regarding the plan will be shared subsequently. “A notice of at least 15 days will be given before the start of the examinations.”

The Minister mentioned that the decision was taken after Prime Minister Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review the examinations to be held at various levels in view of the developing Corona situation. Besides Nishank, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, the Cabinet Secretary, School and Higher Education Secretaries and other top officials attended the meeting.

The Prime Minister reiterated that the well-being of the students has to be the top priority for the government. He also stated that the Centre would keep in mind the best interests of the students and ensure that their health is taken care of at the same time their academic interests are not harmed.

The chorus for cancellation of upcoming board exams for class 10 and 12 grew louder on Tuesday in the wake of the exponential rise in Covid-19 cases.

The country is seeing a resurgence of Covid-19 positive cases in many states, with a few states having been affected more than others. In this situation, schools have been shut down in 11 states.

Unlike state Boards, CBSE has an all-India character, and therefore, it is essential to hold exams simultaneously throughout the country.

