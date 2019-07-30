Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

CBSE to not allow subject change in classes 10, 12 on account of students making own arrangements

July 30
17:02 2019
NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education has asked schools affiliated to it to not entertain any request for subject change in classes 10 and 12 on account of parents or students making their own arrangements to study.

The board has framed Standard Operating Procedures for schools to deal with the requests for subject change in classes 10 and 12.

According to CBSE, classes 10 and 12 are a two-year course. Schools are expected to counsel students into opting subjects in classes 9 and 11 which they would like to continue in the next class and are available in the school.

“Several students want to change subjects when they move to class 10 and 12 on various grounds. As per revised norms, any request for change of subjects will be accepted provided such a request has been made before July 15 of the academic session. In order to streamline the process, the board has framed SOPs for the purpose,” a senior board official said.

“In no manner, any request to change the subjects that parents will make their own arrangement of study will be accepted by CBSE. Now, almost all the subjects have internal assessment and schools need to provide the performance in internal assessment of students,” the official added.

According to the SOPs, a student or parent is supposed to submit an official request to school along with documents supporting the reason behind the move.

“The schools need to analyse whether the request for subject change is genuine and what was the performance of the student in classes 9 and 11 and whether the child is unable to cope up.

“The schools also need to consider whether the new subject requested is available in school, selected combination of subjects is valid as per the scheme of studies and the school has affiliation in respect of that subject from affiliation unit or from skill education unit in case of skill subjects,” the official said.

Schools have been directed to compile all such requests and send to regional offices of CBSE.

“Schools also need to ensure they are not deviating from the directions. If in any case it is found that instructions have not been followed, CBSE will reject the request for which school will be responsible,” the official said. PTI

Related Articles

