CCA opens America’s most advanced Turf Cricket Field in Santa Clara

Cupertino, CA: California Cricket Academy (CCA) announced the opening of a new cricket field it built starting October 31st. The Cricket Field is located at 315 Woodhams Road, Santa Clara.

The Cupertino Union School District’s Board of Education (CUSD) had entered into an agreement with CCA, a non-profit organization to convert an unused, neglected field at the site of the former Luther Elementary School (220 Blake Ave, Santa Clara, CA) into international class cricket field for youth in the U.S.A. with natural turf center wicket.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to set up a sports facility at under-utilized, yet in prime location ground and help the local youth to prepare for one of the most popular sports in the world – Cricket,” commented Mr. Hemant Buch, Founder and CEO of CCA. “CCA – founded in 2003 – has been training youth from the age of 5 to 17, to prepare them to represent the U.S.A. in Zone 4 as defined by International Cricket Consortium (ICC).” CCA is a non-profit 501c3 organization.

CCA has been promoting healthy activity, social inclusion and fulfillment for the U.S.A. Cricket community members for the past 17 years.

CCA has trained more than 3000 children and 35 CCA players have represented the USA Under-19 and Under-15 Cricket teams for international world cup tournaments. CCA conducts national tournaments and international tours for young boys and girls. CCA has donated cricket kits to PE teachers in various schools and their volunteers go to various schools to train young kids.

Children in the age range of 5 to 17 are considered in the pivotal age range wherein what they learn and grow up with, is what they become, as adult pillars of society. We must inspire them to hone their skills and bring out the limitless potential and hidden talents not just in academics, but also in team sports. Sports also helps keep children away from digital media, drugs and habits that will be harmful in the long run.

America has one of the richest cricketing histories of any country in the world and Cricket has been a vehicle for positive social change around the world.

Field highlights –

First youth only field with Natural turf wicket

First time in Bay area any organization has totally renovated a field by redoing grading, irrigation and reseeding

This field has two center turf pitches, one practice turf pitch and 2 astro-turf practice pitches

CCA will maintain the field to ensure young players planning to play at a higher level gets the best facility to practice on

The Costs



They say that ‘Success of kids is the community’s duty’. Thus, CCA founders Mr. Hemant Buch and Mrs. Kinjal Buch and other cricket lovers, joined hands in making an impact in a positive way. CCA took up the challenge to renovate the former Luther Elementary school field, thereby increasing the usability of space in such a prime location.

CCA raised enough funds for construction and installation of the best practice nets and a full length, international standard cricket pitch, a storage shed and a portable restroom on a portion of the Luther property. The budgeted cost of this project was $200,000, which included ground cleanup, grading, irrigation system ( $100,000), turf pitch construction and cricket batting cages ($100,000). Special grass has been used recommended for cricket on the new field and on the cricket pitch.

CCA has acquired a 3-ton roller, special reel mower (putting golf) and regular mower in addition to several day-to-day use equipment. As per the contract, CCA will be maintaining the field so young boys and girls have the best experience.

