CDS Rawat pays homage, expresses gratitude to soldiers on Army Day

Sonia Aggarwal to be Biden’s climate policy adviser NEW YORK: An expert on energy and climate change, Sonia Aggarwal, was named on Thursday by President-elect Joe Biden as the senior advisor for climate policy and innovation, the latest...

Google purges hundreds of fake personal loan apps in India NEW DELHI: Alarmed at the growing harmful financial services products on its Play Store in India, Google on Thursday said it has reviewed hundreds of personal loan apps in India...

India protests to WHO over map showing J&K as separate NEW DELHI: The World Health Organisation (WHO) map showing Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as separate from India has sparked a controversy with the Indian government taking offence at the...

Chloroquine, corticosteroids use may impair antibody response in Covaxin NEW DELHI: Mild adverse event following immunisation (AEFI) like headache, fatigue, myalgia (pain in muscle), injection site tenderness, malaise (weakness), pyrexia, chills, arthralgia, and nausea are among the symptoms that...

Delhi’s air quality in ‘severe’ category NEW DELHI: The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was recorded in the ‘severe’ category on Friday as citizens woke up to an extremely foggy morning and poor visibility. The...

‘Washi’ Sundar shares Test cap number 301 with area calling code of Washington BRISBANE: India spinner Washington Sundar, who became the 301st Test cricketer to play for the country, interestingly shares his Test cap number with the telephone area code of Maryland, a...

India urges all Yemeni parties to work towards inclusive, peacefully negotiated settlement of conflict NEW YORK: India on Thursday reaffirmed its “steadfast commitment” to a Yemeni-led and Yemeni-owned political process with the goal of achieving an inclusive and peacefully negotiated settlement to the conflict...

Ind vs Aus, 4th Test: Hosts win toss, elect to bat; Washington and Natarajan debut BRISBANE: Australia won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the fourth Test here at the Gabba on Friday. The visitors have made four changes to their...

Ministry of Home Affair extends validity of FCRA registrations till May 31 NEW DELHI: Ministry of Home Affairs has extended the date of validity of the registration certificates issued under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA), 2010 expiring between September 29, 2020...

CDS Rawat pays homage, expresses gratitude to soldiers on Army Day NEW DELHI: On the occasion of Army Day, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat on Friday expressed gratitude to Indian soldiers, saying that their valour and sacrifices are...

China possibly committed ‘genocide’ against Uyghurs, says US report WASHINGTON: China possibly carried out “genocide” against Uyghurs and other minority Muslims in its western region of Xinjiang, said a commission of the United States Congress in a new report....

PayPalâ€™s Xoom adds UPI payments enabling NRIs and PIOs to remit money to India in real time Innovative UPI integration to help with increased convenience and grow international remittances into India SAN JOSE, Calif.: Xoom, PayPalâ€™s international digital money transfer service announced its integration with NPILâ€™s/NPCIâ€™s Unified...

AAPIâ€™s New Year Celebrations India Post News Service WASHINGTON DC: â€œLet me congratulate the great work done by the physicians around the world, and especially the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI)...

Dr. Sudhakar Jonnalagadda ReceivesÂ Pravasi Bharatiya Samman AwardÂ India Post News Service CHICAGO: Dr. Sudhakar Jonnalagadda, President of the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI), was presented with the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award (PBSA) during the 16th edition...

First non-stop flight from Silicon Valley, San Francisco touches down in Bengaluru Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service San Francisco International Airport has welcomed the decision of India’s national flag carrier Air India to fly the first-ever non-stop flights between San Francisco...

FIA Celebrating Republic Day with singer Kailash Kher Richa Chand CHICAGO: The Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) of Chicago, plans to celebrate Indiaâ€™s 72ndRepublic Day in a special manner with a performance by legendary Bollywood singer Padma Shri...

French distillery asked to withdraw Lord Ganesh gin Madhu Patel CHICAGO: A very large group of Indian Americans here La BouÃ«xiÃ¨re (Brittany, France) based DistillerieAwen Nature to withdraw its Gin Ganesh, named after Hindu deity; calling it highly...

Indian Seniors of Chicago Celebrating Republic Day & Seniors Birthday Jayanti Oza CHICAGO: The General Meeting of Indian Seniors of Chicago was held on Saturday January 9 2021 via Zoom Video Conferencing with 140 members participating. President Dr. Narsinhbhai Patel...

Hindi Club hosts Online World Hindi Divas 2021 Vijay Chopra CHICAGO: During this pandemic era Hindi Club of Illinois (HCI) has hosted many online events but the one hosted on Sunday, January 10 was rather special. It was...