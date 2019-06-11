Something went wrong with the connection!

CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian appointed part-time member in IBBI

June 11
16:47 2019
NEW DELHI: Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian and former MD and CEO of IDBI Bank B Sriram were on Tuesday appointed part-time members of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI), an official order said.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved their appointment, the order issued by Personnel Ministry said.

While Subramanian, an ISB Hyderabad professor, was in December appointed the chief economic adviser for a period of three years, Sriram worked as the managing director and CEO, IDBI Bank Limited.

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India was established on October 1, 2016. PTI

