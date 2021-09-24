India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi at Lake County

Celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi at Lake County
September 24
16:01 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Geetha Patil

CHICAGO: The Hindu Mandir of Lake County, Grayslake, a Chicago suburb celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi for 10 days from September 9, 2021, to September 19, 2021, with a lot of devotion fervor and yet with  simplicity.

Ganesh Viisarjan ceremony by Pt Joshi

Ganesh Viisarjan ceremony by Pt Joshi

Every year, Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated on Shukla PakshaChaturthiof Bhadrapada month of the Hindu calendar, which falls in August-September. On the last day of festivity known as Ganesha Visarjan, the temple management requested its devotees to follow all the COVID-19 guidelines in which more than 250 devotes participated. For the second consecutive year, the celebrations have been scaled-down due to the COVID-19 pandemic

The first day celebration involved welcoming and shthapana/installation of eco-friendly Murtis of Ma Gauri and Lord Ganesh, the god of wisdom and prosperity on a beautifully decorated stage with flowers and colorful lights followed by sponsors’ Sankalpam, Abhishekam, and formal Pujan with all the Vedic Mantrocharan by temple priest Pt. Anil Pandit and devotees.

Nandini and Dilip Vishveshwar Rao took lead in organizing this festival and everyday evening formal Archana and Arati of Ma Gauri and Lord Ganesh. Every day, devotees brought flowers, fruits, and home-made Naivedyam and sang Lord Ganesh and Gauri Bhajans with much enthusiasm and adoration.

On the last day, many devotees brought their home idols of Lord Ganesh to the temple for worship and visarjan. Pt. Joshi Ji performed the grand Archana and Arati of temple’s Ma Gauri and Lord Ganesh together with several devotees Lord Ganesh Murtis by following all the Vedic rituals and requested all the devotees to chant with him Lord Ganesh Stotram and Arati.

Ganesh Visarjan By Devotees and Pandit Anil Ji

Ganesh Visarjan By Devotees and Pandit Anil Ji

Devotees carried all the Murtis of Lord Ganesh in the procession for visarjan and chant Ganpati slogans and songs: ‘Ganpati BappaMoryia…PudhchyaVarshiLavkarYa!’(Lord Ganesh … come again soon next year!);‘Ek Do Teen, Chaar, Ganapati Ki Jay JayKaar.’Before the actual immersion, Pt. Joshi Ji performed Archana, Pujan, and prayers of Lord Ganesh and Varun Dev and prayed for the Covid free world. Temple Ganesh was immersed in the water tank first and later all the devotees’ Ganesh Murtis were immersed one by one.

Additionally, temple volunteers distributed Maha Prasadam sponsored by Shashi and Anil Aggarwal to all the devotees. Pt Joshi Ji and thanked all the devotees for their support and participation and blessed everyone for their good health, wealth, and success in life.

Comments

comments

Tags
American4HindusBay AreaCommunityDiasporaFIAGanesh ChathurtiGrayslakeHindu Mandir of Lake CountyHinduAmericanFoundationHinduAmericansIACAIndianAmericansIndianCommunityIndianCommunityMembersIndianOriginNRI
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

E-paper Latest Edition – September 24th, 2021

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
©1994 - 2021 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.