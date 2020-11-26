India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Celebrating Govardhan Puja at ISKCON Boston

Celebrating Govardhan Puja at ISKCON Boston
November 26
13:21 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Abhishekam at Boston Temple

Abhishekam at Boston Temple

Geetha Patil

BOSTON: International Society for Krishna Consciousness  (ISKCON) Boston temple organized an evening online Diwali and Govardhan Puja program on Sunday, November 15, 2020.

Due to COVID-19 situation and in adherence with Government guidelines, this yearâ€™s Diwali and Annakuta were celebrated ina simplemanner. Online programs were coordinated by Giridharan, Rajkoti, and Saikiran with the festival event coordinators namelyParomita Banerjee(Singh) and Giridharanbecause the Diwali- the festival of lightsis one of the most widely celebrated occasions in the year. Online team focused much on giving everyone an opportunity for darshan of the Lord.

The program started with an insightful lecture on â€˜The Importance ofGovardhan Pujaâ€™ by Romapada Swami Maharaj. He said that this day is commemorated as the day when Lord Krishna defeated God Indra. Govardhan Puja is chiefly identified with Lord Krishna lifting the ‘Govardhan Hill’ on his finger to protect those who sought his refuge from Indra’s pouring rage. His description of the story was accompanied by numerous paintings that depicted every step of the story.

Arati, and Govardhan Puja were performed by the temple priests Hemasarir Das, BrajendraNandan Das, Vanamali Pandit Das, DinaTarini Dasi. They chanted in chorus Shri Krishna Maha Mantra and other Vedic Mantras. Chanting of the divine Mantras and names in groups cultivates loving kindness, and a powerful bridge of humanity. It empowers to connect our tender hearts with the Lord. Melodious Kirtan were sung by Karuna Randolph and Daksha Mata Ji and other devotees made the surrounding atmosphere very heartfelt. Later, book reading on the pastime activities of Krishna was completed by one of the devotees for the children.

Villagers requesting Lord Krishna to save them

Villagers requesting Lord Krishna to save them

The president of the temple, Vanamali Pandit Das thanked Gagandeep Saini, Padmagopika Dasi, Gopal Mamdyal, Anu Gargfor their beautiful decoration of the shrine and the Govardhan Hill. He thanked Paromita Banerjee (Singh) & Family, Rajesh Bajaj & Family for sponsoring the program. He acknowledged the services of Krishna Lila Das, Mukta Vandya Das, Jaya Sachi Dasiand the Congregation Members in preparing Maha Prasadam for the priests and limited number of devotes. He also thanked and wished â€˜Happy Diwaliâ€™ to all who were online and on-site.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will the Moderna vaccine get US approval by year end?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Celebrating Govardhan Puja at #ISKCON Boston - https://t.co/84HaDa31eF Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #GovardhanPuja #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers
    h J R

    - November 26, 2020, 7:51 am

    Grand celebration of Diwali In Rhode ... - https://t.co/fandHfr1SF Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #DiwaliInRhodeIsland #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #Iari #IndiaAssociationOfRhodeIsland #IndianAmericans
    h J R

    - November 26, 2020, 7:49 am

    #AAPI Mourns the Passing Away of Dr. Ajay Lodha - https://t.co/hh8aPR07XS Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AAPIMoursLodha #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #DrAjayLodha #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity
    h J R

    - November 26, 2020, 7:33 am

    Govardhan Puja & Annakut at ... - https://t.co/wMmPo0lqMC Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Annakuta #Community #Diaspora #FIA #GovardhanPuja #HinduMandirOfLakeCounty #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity
    h J R

    - November 26, 2020, 7:31 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.