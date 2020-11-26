Celebrating Govardhan Puja at ISKCON Boston

Geetha Patil

BOSTON: International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) Boston temple organized an evening online Diwali and Govardhan Puja program on Sunday, November 15, 2020.

Due to COVID-19 situation and in adherence with Government guidelines, this yearâ€™s Diwali and Annakuta were celebrated ina simplemanner. Online programs were coordinated by Giridharan, Rajkoti, and Saikiran with the festival event coordinators namelyParomita Banerjee(Singh) and Giridharanbecause the Diwali- the festival of lightsis one of the most widely celebrated occasions in the year. Online team focused much on giving everyone an opportunity for darshan of the Lord.

The program started with an insightful lecture on â€˜The Importance ofGovardhan Pujaâ€™ by Romapada Swami Maharaj. He said that this day is commemorated as the day when Lord Krishna defeated God Indra. Govardhan Puja is chiefly identified with Lord Krishna lifting the ‘Govardhan Hill’ on his finger to protect those who sought his refuge from Indra’s pouring rage. His description of the story was accompanied by numerous paintings that depicted every step of the story.

Arati, and Govardhan Puja were performed by the temple priests Hemasarir Das, BrajendraNandan Das, Vanamali Pandit Das, DinaTarini Dasi. They chanted in chorus Shri Krishna Maha Mantra and other Vedic Mantras. Chanting of the divine Mantras and names in groups cultivates loving kindness, and a powerful bridge of humanity. It empowers to connect our tender hearts with the Lord. Melodious Kirtan were sung by Karuna Randolph and Daksha Mata Ji and other devotees made the surrounding atmosphere very heartfelt. Later, book reading on the pastime activities of Krishna was completed by one of the devotees for the children.

The president of the temple, Vanamali Pandit Das thanked Gagandeep Saini, Padmagopika Dasi, Gopal Mamdyal, Anu Gargfor their beautiful decoration of the shrine and the Govardhan Hill. He thanked Paromita Banerjee (Singh) & Family, Rajesh Bajaj & Family for sponsoring the program. He acknowledged the services of Krishna Lila Das, Mukta Vandya Das, Jaya Sachi Dasiand the Congregation Members in preparing Maha Prasadam for the priests and limited number of devotes. He also thanked and wished â€˜Happy Diwaliâ€™ to all who were online and on-site.

