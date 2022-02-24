India Post News Paper

Celebrating Shivratri & Jhingan 95th birth anniversary

February 24
Shiv Anil Joshi & Radhakrishna Abhishekam

Geetha Patil

CHICAGO: Hindu Mandir of Lake County, Grayslake, a Chicago suburb, celebrated ‘Shiva-Parvati Kalyanam’ the marriage ceremony of divine couple, Lord Siva and HIS consort Goddess Parvati with utmost pomp and gaiety on Sunday, February 13, 2022. All the devotees followed the COVID guidelines and social distancing measures.

More than two hundred devotees attended this program, as it is believed that the union of Lord Shiva and Ma Shakti brings peace, prosperity,and success in all aspects of life and promotes spiritual enlightenment.

The program was started with the Sankalpam of 24 sponsors and followed by the Pradosha Abhishekam of Lord Ganesh, Lord Shiva and Ma Parvati by Pt. Anil Joshi Ji and Pt. Radhakrishna Ji since it was a Pradosham day. All Vedic rituals of Hindu marriage were performed with chanting of Vedic mantras especially Punya Vachanam, offering of Mangala Sutram, Vastradanam to Lord Shiva and Paravati and jayamala. Later Lalita Trishati Archana was also performed by chanting 300 holy names of the mother Goddess.

Shiv Jhingan

Celebrating Devotee Surendra Bushan Jhingan Birth Anniversary as he turns 95

After the wedding, two sisters Santhosha and Shaila Pochiraju performed a beautiful “Ananda Tandava’ dance. This dance was actually performed by Lord Shiva and Ma Parvati after their wedding while all other Gods were playing musical instruments for them. All the devotees applauded their brilliant dance performance. Pt. Joshi Ji honored them by offering Shawls and Phalpushpakshatam. He also blessed all the sponsors by giving them consecrated Silver Coins and wishes for their good health and happy lives.

After Shiva-Parvati Kalyanam Poojan, Pt. Joshi along with all the devotees blessed and wished a happy birthday to Surendrabushan Jhingan, one of the oldest devotees of the temple who turned 95 on the same day.

The entire program was  arranged by Raj Gopalan and his team. At the end, sumptuous Maha Prasadam was served to all the devotees,

