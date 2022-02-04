Celebration of 73rd Republic Day By Chicago Indian Consulate

Ranjit Singh

CHICAGO: The Consulate General of India, Chicago celebrated the 73rd Republic Day of India on Wednesday, 26 January 2022 with great fervor and enthusiasm.

In view of COVID-19, the event was held in hybrid format with members of the Indian-American community and Friends of India joining the event physically. Many more joined the event virtually.

The event started with Consul General Amit Kumar, unfurling the National Flag, followed by the singing of the National Anthem of India. The Consul General read out the Address of the Hon’ble President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind and spoke on the India-US strategic partnership and the valuable contributions of the Indian diaspora.

A cultural program was organized by the Consulate. This included singing by Hindustani classical vocalist Ashwin Rode accompanied by Tabla Player Akash Dixit; dance performances by students of Kalapadma Dance Academy and Tarana Dance Academy; and rendition of patriotic songs by Ms. Shweta Pandya, a vocalist from Michigan and her students.

The Consulate had also sought submission of paintings drawn by children to celebrate this occasion. These wonderful paintings were displayed during the event and are being shared on Consulate’s social media platforms.

The program was live streamed through Consulate’s Facebook page and YouTube channel, and was viewed by about 700 people.

