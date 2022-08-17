Celebration of India Day at Indian Consulate

Ramesh Soparwala

CHICAGO: The Indian Consulate in Chicago celebrated the 76th Independence Day at the Consulate premises with around 125 persons joining the celebrations in person. Consul General Amit Kumar unfurled the Indian tricolor; flag, which was followed by the singing of the National Anthem. He then read out the Address of the President of India.

He also briefly spoke about the wide-ranging India-US strategic partnership encompassing almost every facet of human and development endeavors as well as our efforts bilaterally, in Quad format and other multilateral formats to address several current global challenges.

CG Kumar also highlighted the presence of the vibrant Indian American community in the US and their important role in enriching the India-US partnership in myriad ways.

There was a short cultural program, which included singing of patriotic songs by the children of Chicago TyagarajaUtsavam and a Bharatanatyam classical dance recital by the artistes of Mandala South Asian Performing Arts.

In the run up to the Independence Day celebrations, there was enthusiastic participation from the US in the #HarGharTiranga initiative, with Indians and friends of India joining actively.

The Consulate is organizing the #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav fortnight (from 6 to21 August) with active participation by the Indian diaspora. This fortnight has so far witnessed

(a) cultural event -Kala Utsav – on 6 August showcasing Indian classical dance and music forms, where 10 cultural groups from the US Midwest region participated;

(b) Webinar on Ayurveda on 7 August focusing on benefits of Ayurveda in our daily lives;

(c) Webinar on 10 August on global supply chains resilience and the important role that India will play in this regard;

(d) virtual showcase of emerging young talent in the US Midwest focusing on Indian classical dance and (e) music on 12 August; and an event showcasing different theatre styles from India on 13 August.

As part of the AKAM fortnight, more events are scheduled in the coming days. These include a virtual lecture on Kalamakari and Batik textiles on 18 August; an interaction with Fulbright scholars on 19 August and a theatre event “Zara Yaad Karo Qurbani” on 21 August which will feature three short plays staged by children in Hindi, Marathi and Bengali languages.

The Consulate is scheduled to organize an Independence Day reception later in the evening hosted by the Consul General with participation of elected representatives, senior Government officials, local dignitaries Indian American community drawn from business, academics and arts circles at prestigious Chicago Cultural Center.

Comments

comments