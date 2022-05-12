India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Celebration of Vaisakhi and tribute to Jallianwala Bagh massacre Martyrs

Celebration of Vaisakhi and tribute to Jallianwala Bagh massacre Martyrs
May 12
15:26 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Ms. Shiwali Tenner performing Kathak dance on Jallianwale Bagh mein Basant

Ms. Shiwali Tenner performing Kathak dance on Jallianwale Bagh mein Basant

Gurmeet Singh

CHICAGO: As part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Midwest Punjabi Association (MPA) in collaboration with the Consulate General of India organized an event in Chicago on Sunday, 1 May 2022 to celebrate Vaisakhi and pay tribute to the martyrs of the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre.  

Consul General Amit Kumar delivering an inaugural address commended the organizers for the wonderful program and their unique initiative to throw light on the tragic event through writings and reflections of noted authors like Sardar Nanak Singh, Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore and Subhadra Kumari Chauhan.  He also spoke about the impact of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre on the national freedom struggle with the public sentiment across the length and breadth of India turning decisively against the colonial rule.

Winners of poetry competition receiving award

Winners of poetry competition receiving award

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, Dr. Gopal Lalmalani, Village of Oak Brook President, Tom Daily, Mayor, Village of Schaumburg and Mayor Rodney Craig from Hanover Park town also joined as honored guests . r. Gurmeet Singh Dhalwan, President, Midwest Punjabi Association talked briefly about the event

The program started with rendition of Gurbani Kirtan.  The BAGC team presented through Gurudev Rabindranath’s poems and songs the admiration he had for the spirituality and fearless patriotism in Punjab, which culminated in the letter written by him returning the title Knighthood.  

A major segment of the program was a presentation based on the Punjabi collection of poems Khooni Vaisakhi, written by Sardar Nanak Singh, who was present at the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre on 13 April, 1919, in Amritsar.

The poem was published in 1920, banned soon after, and was essentially lost for the next 60 years, when it was rediscovered. This segment featured a message from Ambassador (Retd) Navdeep Singh Suri, who is Nanak Singh’s grandson and has translated the poems into English.  Four noted local Punjabi poets recited poems from – Khooni Vaisakhi – with a power point presentation in the backdrop.

Gurbani Kirtan by Bhai Jagat Singh & Bhagat Singh, Chicagowaale

Gurbani Kirtan by Bhai Jagat Singh & Bhagat Singh, Chicagowaale

The third segment featured a Kathak dance performance based on poem “Jallianwale Bagh mein Basant” written by noted Hindi poet, Subhadra Kumari Chauhan. The final segment featured a poetry session with prominent poets of Hindi, Urdu and Punjabi.

The event was attended by 200+ people.  At the initiative of the Consulate, several Indian American associations namely, the Federation of Indian Associations-1980; Bengali Association of Greater Chicago (BAGC), Punjabi Cultural Association, Michigan; Kalman de Ang Sang; Urdu Samaj of Chicago; Dramatech of America; Guru Ladho Re Seva Society, Wisconsin; Swera (Sikh Women Era); Saneevani4U; Indian American Association; Punjabi Americans Organization, Artists Association of North America also joined and contributed to the presentations made at this program.

Bengali Association of Greater Chicago team with CG and Mrs. Surabhi Kumar

Bengali Association of Greater Chicago team with CG and Mrs. Surabhi Kumar

Comments

comments

Tags
American4HindusCommunityConsulate General of IndiaDiasporaFIAHinduAmericanFoundationHinduAmericansIACAIndianAmericansIndianCommunityIndianCommunityMembersIndianOriginJallianwala Bagh massacreMidwest Punjabi associationNRI
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – May 13th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

ADVERTISEMENT – ACVOTE.ORG

ACVOTE

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.