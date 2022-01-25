India Post News Paper

Celebrities defend Taylor Swift after Damon Albarn’s songwriting comments

January 25
11:32 2022
WASHINGTON: After Taylor Swift slammed Damon Albarn for his comments in which he claimed that she “doesn’t write her own songs,” several celebrities have come to Swift’s defence on social media.

As per Billboard, in his recent interview, Albarn implied that modern artists are relying on “the sound and the attitude” of their music for popularity. When the writer Mikael Wood suggested that Swift doesn’t fit that narrative, as she’s an “excellent songwriter,” Albarn disagreed, saying, “She doesn’t write her own songs.”
To support Swift, her ‘Folklore’ and ‘Evermore’ collaborators, Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner, were quick to jump on Twitter to comment on how they’re the ones who have actually seen Swift’s songwriting process firsthand — not Albarn.

“i’ve never met damon albarn and he’s never been to my studio but apparently he knows more than the rest of us about all those songs taylor writes and brings in. herb,” Antonoff tweeted.

“Not sure why you @Damonalbarn would try to discredit Taylor’s brilliant songwriting but as someone who has gotten to press record around her …” Dessner mirrored. “Your statements couldn’t be further from the truth…you’re obviously completely clueless as to her actual writing and work process.”

Singer-songwriter Maisie Peters wrote, “taylor swift could write song 2 but damon albarn could never write all too well 10 minute version.” Even the Empire State Building’s official account shared words of support for the 11-time Grammy winner.

After retweeting Swift’s comments, they wrote, “No one does it better than you.”

These tweets came after Swift herself responded to Albarn, tweeting, “I write ALL of my own songs,” she wrote. “Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging. You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really f–ed up to try and discredit my writing. WOW.”

“I totally agree with you,” Albarn tweeted in response to Swift’s remarks. “I had a conversation about songwriting and sadly it was reduced to clickbait. I apologise unreservedly and unconditionally. The last thing I would want to do is discredit your songwriting. I hope you understand.” (ANI) 

