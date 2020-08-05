India Post News Paper

Centre agrees to CBI inquiry into Sushant’s death
August 05
13:42 2020
NEW DELHI: In a big development in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case on Wednesday, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the Supreme Court that the Union of India has in principle accepted the recommendation by Bihar government to order a CBI inquiry into the case.

Mehta, appearing for the Centre, submitted before Justice Hrishikesh Roy that the notification for the Central Bureau of Investigation will be issued soon, preferably by the end of the day. The top court, in its order, gave three days to all parties to put on record their respective stand.

It also noted that the Mumbai Police must submits it’s records of investigations done so far. Hearing on the matter is scheduled for next week. “We want to know what Mumbai police have done so far,” said Justice Roy. The counsel for the Maharashtra government opposed the CBI probe and argued that it is the Mumbai Police that is authorised to investigate under the CrPC.

The Maharashtra government counsel also said that the Bihar Police’s actions are “politically motivated” and insisted that under the CrPC, it is only the Mumbai Police that has “duty, power and function to register the case”.

