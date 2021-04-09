India Post News Paper

Centre betrayed youth for not providing 'jobs and jabs', says Congress

Centre betrayed youth for not providing ‘jobs and jabs’, says Congress
April 09
10:44 2021
NEW DELHI: Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill on Thursday attacked the Central government on the issue of the vaccination drive for Covid-19, saying, the Modi government has ignored and betrayed the young generation of the country by not proving the jabs to prevent them from the deadly virus and the jobs which they have been asking.

Speaking to ANI Congress Spokesperson Shergill said,” BJP is not in a mood to vaccinate the young people of the country. Not including 80% of the population in the vaccination list is equivalent to BJP locking the ‘fire brigade station’ despite seeing with naked eyes that COVID19 is spreading like ‘wildfire’.

“BJP is guilty of neglecting, ignoring and betraying the youth of this nation both when it comes to jobs and jabs. 80 percentage of the population which is Yuva Shakti has no place in the list of the vaccination programme prepared by the Central government,” he added.

“BJP is playing a classic ‘spit- and-run politics’ and resorting to mud-slinging attitude towards Punjab and Maharashtra who are asking for universal Vaccination, Getting a vaccination is a right of every citizen, the national average of vaccination is very low for Covid-19 when it comes to comparison with countries like the USA.”

Till now 8 crore people have been vaccinated, out of which only 90 lakh people have been administered a second shot of the COVID-19 vaccine dose and we have exported 6 crore doses of vaccine to other countries.

The Congress leader further asked five questions from the Central government, “Why Young India have been excluded from the program of Vaccination, Why we are exporting vaccines when we are witnessing a shortage of doses in many states?

Seeking answers from the Central government, he asked, “What’s the timeline for including 80% of the population of the country which is below 45 years of age.”

Lambasting the Central government for blaming the state governments for the spread of the coronavirus, he posed another question,”Why the BJP Government is not working with the State government to ensure that the injection reaches every household, but when it comes to Photo opp they take the centre stage but when something is wrong they Blame it to state Governments”.

The cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 9.40 Crore today. A total of 9,40,96,689 vaccine doses have been given, as per the provisional report till 8 pm today.

These include 89,74,122 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) who have taken the 1st dose and 54,48,206 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 98,09,525 Frontline Workers (FLWs) (1st dose), 45,41,636 FLWs (2nd dose), 2,59,55,762 for over 45 years old to 59 years old (1st Dose), 5,20,339 for over 45 years old to 59 years old (2nd dose), 3,74,95,435 for above 60 years (Dose) and 13,51,664 for above 60 years (2nd Dose). (ANI) 

