India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Centre examining requests to allow foreign carriers in Vande Bharat mission

Centre examining requests to allow foreign carriers in Vande Bharat mission
June 24
11:27 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: The Centre is examining requests from countries like the US, France and Germany to allow their airlines participation in the Vande Bharat mission. The mission is a Centre-backed programme to repatriate Indians stranded abroad due to the Covid-19 outbreak. At present, Air India and domestic private carriers are allowed to operate flights under the programme which has pre-fixed ticket charges.

The development comes after the US restricted Air India’s flight operations there under the programme. In a statement on Monday, the US Department of Transportation (DoT) said that a foreign air carrier of India “will be required, effective 30 days after the service date of this Order, to obtain prior approval from the Department in the form of a statement of authorisation before operating any Third and or Fourth Freedom charter flights to or from the US”.

“We are taking this action because the government of India has impaired the operating rights of US carriers and has engaged in discriminatory and restrictive practices with respect to US carrier services to and from India,” it added.

On its part, the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation said that it has received requests from concerned authorities in several countries, including the US, France and Germany, among others, requesting that their air carriers be allowed to participate in the transportation of passengers along the line being conducted by Air India under the Vande Bharat Mission.

“These requests are being examined,” the ministry said in a statement.

“We have also had one round of negotiations with the US on June 15 with representatives of the US Department of Transportation and US Embassy on this issue. They were invited to submit precise proposals in this respect. A communication has now been received on June 19 detailing these requests,” it added.

According to the statement, the Centre is now looking at the possibility of establishing bilateral arrangements. “These evacuation flights, which were primarily meant for evacuation of our citizens from all over the world, are now increasingly carrying Indians and citizens of other countries out bound to countries where they are normally residents,” the statement said.

“As we contemplate further opening up in response to demands, we are looking at the prospect of establishing individual bilateral bubbles, such as India-US, India-France, India-Germany and India-UK,” it added,

As per the statement, travel demand for these destinations has not diminished. “Final decisions pursuant to negotiations are expected to be taken soon,” it said.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Should democratic nations counter Chinaâ€™s irresponsible behavior on COVD-19?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

    www.nria.net

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

    Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


    Dr Horton residences at anson

    ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

    Star Tours

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    Centre examining requests to allow foreign carriers in Vande Bharat mission - https://t.co/W6VdUj7X5i Get your newâ€¦ https://t.co/wJakogV0Kw
    h J R

    - June 24, 2020, 5:57 am

    Worst spike of nearly 16K Covid cases, as Delhi overtakes TN - https://t.co/uN4Prm5VkZ Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/wrrkw4ja1s
    h J R

    - June 24, 2020, 5:54 am

    New red flags inside #Trump H1B crackdown: Top US #Immigration attorney - https://t.co/F5p5c5SCJV Get your news feâ€¦ https://t.co/KxaSPYqILW
    h J R

    - June 24, 2020, 5:52 am

    RT @OpIndia_com: While the Imran Khan government makes tall claims regarding the safety and security of minorities in his country, Pakistanâ€¦
    h J R

    - June 24, 2020, 5:47 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.