Centre forms six Inter-Ministerial Teams to focus on lockdown measures

NEW DELHI: The Centre has constituted six Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) to focus on the implementation of and compliance with the lockdown measures as per the guidelines, supply of essential goods and other related issues.

The IMCTs have been authorised to make an on-spot assessment of the situation and issue necessary directions to state authorities for redressal of various issues and submit their report to the central government in the larger interest of the general public.

Besides the implementation of the lockdown measures, the IMCT will keep its focus on the preparedness of the health infrastructure, safety of health professionals and conditions of the relief camps for labour and poor people.

The government decided to form the IMCT in the backdrop of reports regarding violation of lockdown measures in various places in different states, including Kerala.

The Centre’s motive behind the formation of the IMCT is to ensure the proper enforcement of the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of novel coronavirus which has claimed 543 lives and led to over 14,000 confirmed cases across the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14 extended the 21-day lockdown for another 19 days. The ongoing restriction under the lockdown are slated to end on May 3.

