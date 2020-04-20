Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Centre forms six Inter-Ministerial Teams to focus on lockdown measures

Centre forms six Inter-Ministerial Teams to focus on lockdown measures
April 20
14:11 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: The Centre has constituted six Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) to focus on the implementation of and compliance with the lockdown measures as per the guidelines, supply of essential goods and other related issues.

The IMCTs have been authorised to make an on-spot assessment of the situation and issue necessary directions to state authorities for redressal of various issues and submit their report to the central government in the larger interest of the general public.

Besides the implementation of the lockdown measures, the IMCT will keep its focus on the preparedness of the health infrastructure, safety of health professionals and conditions of the relief camps for labour and poor people.

The government decided to form the IMCT in the backdrop of reports regarding violation of lockdown measures in various places in different states, including Kerala.

The Centre’s motive behind the formation of the IMCT is to ensure the proper enforcement of the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of novel coronavirus which has claimed 543 lives and led to over 14,000 confirmed cases across the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14 extended the 21-day lockdown for another 19 days. The ongoing restriction under the lockdown are slated to end on May 3.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

COVID 19 – GLOBAL CASES

Polls

Is the COVID-19 a man made virus?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

www.nria.net

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

Centre forms six Inter-Ministerial ... - https://t.co/KFiZi5Xpu5 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/mykAG9GYRs
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 20, 2020, 8:41 am

#Kerala 'violates' Centre's ... - https://t.co/TvFrTvCXWp Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/EpewXYBTUD
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 20, 2020, 8:39 am

HK jails Indian businessman for breaking quarantine laws - https://t.co/WNsKV3KJ6V Get your news featured use… https://t.co/CXvzL5KkLv
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 20, 2020, 8:36 am

Ramayan's 'Ravan' Arvind Trivedi joins Twitter, gets warm welcome - https://t.co/xRDtChTa0H Get your news featured… https://t.co/3Rm1VKXe3f
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 20, 2020, 6:23 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.