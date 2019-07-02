Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Centre has expressed concern to West Bengal govt over political violence in state: Minister

Centre has expressed concern to West Bengal govt over political violence in state: Minister
July 02
16:03 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: The Centre has expressed concern to the West Bengal government over the recent political violence in the state, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said Tuesday.

He said information was received about a number of incidents of violence before, during and after the general election, resulting in deaths and injuries to several people, including political workers in West Bengal.

“Concern on the issue was shared by the government with the state government and an advisory was issued on June 9, 2019 asking the state government to maintain law and order, peace and public tranquillity in the state,” he said replying a written question.

The minister also said there were inputs of Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh using some madrasas in Burdwan and Murshidabad in the state for radicalisation and recruitment activities.

“Relevant inputs in this regard are regularly shared with the state governments and agencies concerned with the advice to take appropriate action. The government has notified Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh or Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen India or Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Hindustan and all its manifestations as a terrorist organisation on 23.05.2019 in terms of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967,” he said. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – TRACY HILLS

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo meets EAM, @DrSJaishankar in New Delhi. #indoAmericans #America #jaishankar #MEA… https://t.co/Ci4zoggjAn
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- June 26, 2019, 7:12 am

RT @FremontPD: At-Risk Missing Person Patricia Hodge, 76 years old. Last seen at 5:30 pm in area of Mildred and Blacow. https://t.co/3CMI9
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- June 26, 2019, 6:41 am

Exclusive Opportunity for budding writers to establish themselves as authors! https://t.co/k0vVHxsmgZ is accepting… https://t.co/umFU0DxbPJ
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- June 17, 2019, 6:11 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.