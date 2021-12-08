India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Centre insensitive towards farmers, common people: Sonia Gandhi

Centre insensitive towards farmers, common people: Sonia Gandhi
December 08
11:37 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday slammed the Central government for rising inflation and termed it insensitive towards farmers and common people.

Addressing the Congress Parliamentary Party meet today, she said, “Let us honour the 700 farmers who sacrificed their lives during the farmers stir. The Central government is insensitive towards farmers and common people. The rise in prices of essential commodities is burning the monthly budget of every family.”
“The Centre believes in selling off the assets of India. Several Public sector undertakings are being dismantled by the government,” she said at the meet.

She also expressed solidarity with the suspended 12 members of Parliament and said that the move by the Rajya Sabha Chairman is “unprecedented and unacceptable”.

The meeting by Congress comes amid protest by the opposition parties over the suspension of 12 MPs from the Rajya Sabha for “unruly conduct’ on the last day of the monsoon session of parliament. The MPs were suspended last week.

Opposition MPs will hold a sit-in protest in front of the Gandhi statue in Parliament premises on Wednesday in support of 12 suspended MPs.

The suspended members comprise six from the Congress, two each from Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena, and one each from CPI and CPM: Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, Ripun Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain and Akhilesh Prasad Singh of Congress; Dola Sen, Shanta Chhetri of Trinamool Congress; Priyanka Chaturvedi, Anil Desai of Shiv Sena; Elamaram Kareem of CPM; and, Binoy Viswam of CPI.

On November 29, the members were suspended for alleged unruly conduct towards the end of the monsoon session in August when marshals were called after Opposition members stormed the Well of the House during the passage of the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Tags
AAP PunjabArvind KejriwalCapt. Amrinder SinghDelhi CMfarmersFree ElecrticityGovt vs FarmersKejriwal In PunjabPunjab assembly electionsPunjab ElectionsPunjab Elections 2022Punjab PostRakesh TikaitSonia Gandhi
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – DECEMBER 03rd, 2021

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2021 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.