Centre issues guidelines for public places’ decontamination
March 29
17:54 2020
NEW DELHI: The Central government has issued guidelines on the decontamination of common public places, including offices, in the wake of coronavirus. Since the virus survives on objects for varied periods of time, it becomes pertinent to disinfect it with chemicals in order to kill it.

According to the guidelines, office spaces, including conference rooms should be cleaned in the morning and evening. “If contact surface is visibly dirty, it should be cleaned with soap and water prior to disinfection,” the guidelines stated. The workers have also been directed to wear disposable rubber boots, gloves and a three-layer mask while undertaking the task.

Since outdoor areas have less risk than indoors due to air currents and exposure to sunlight, cleaning and disinfection efforts should only be targeted to frequently touched and contaminated surfaces.

“These include bus stops, railway platforms, parks and roads,” it added. For cleaning the public toilets, sanitary workers should use a separate set of cleaning equipment for toilets, like mops, nylon scrubber, and separate set for sink and commode.

“The workers should always wear disposable protective gloves while cleaning a toilet.” The instructions came in the backdrop of a pandemic which has also wreaked havoc in India. So far, over 1,000 people have tested positive for the virus, while several have succumbed to it.

