India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Centre pushing people into ‘morass of inflation’ to earn tax: Rahul Gandhi

Centre pushing people into ‘morass of inflation’ to earn tax: Rahul Gandhi
March 05
15:52 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday took a swipe at the Centre over rising inflation in the country, saying that the central government is only pushing the people into the “morass of inflation” to earn tax.

“Inflation is a curse. The central government is only pushing the people into the morass of inflation to earn tax,” Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.
“Raise your voice against the destruction of the country. Join the speak-up against price rise campaign,” he added along with a video where people are seen staging protests against rising prices of fuel and LPG.

The prices of petrol and diesel have increased sharply over the past few days, with that of petrol touching the 100-rupee mark in some of the cities. Opposition parties have held protests in different parts of the country over the rising prices of fuel. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Will Indo-US relations improve under Biden?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition


Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – BLUE MOUNTAIN

BANG-Blue-Mountain

ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

Asiabet

We make it easier for you by providing you with the latest news, celebrity gossip, and useful articles. Today we are bringing you a new form of entertainment, online casino India.

Casinoexpressindia.com is a website specialized in providing the folk of India with the best online casino out there.

Time to read some reviews about online casinos and start playing some fun games.

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Advantages Of Online #Betting - https://t.co/bcSbcikpsP Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #2021Gambling #AdvantagesOfOnlineBetting #BettingIndia #BettingOnilneIndia #BettingReviews #CasinoBillions #CasinoIndia #Gambling #Lifestyle #OnlineBetting
h J R

- March 5, 2021, 2:52 pm

Indian-Americans are taking ... - https://t.co/HKOh7soCIC Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers #IndianOrigin #MarsMission
h J R

- March 5, 2021, 10:36 am

Indian-American named 1st VP, COO of NY Fed - https://t.co/ujSG3Dd635 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AdvayMisra #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers
h J R

- March 5, 2021, 10:33 am

Neera Tanden accepts ... - https://t.co/R0FrrTkhvG Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers #IndianOrigin #NeeraTanden
h J R

- March 5, 2021, 10:29 am

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.