India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Centre to borrow Rs 8.45 lakh crore in H1FY23

Centre to borrow Rs 8.45 lakh crore in H1FY23
April 01
13:04 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Centre plans to borrow Rs 8.45 lakh crore in the first half (H1) of FY23.

The Ministry of Finance said the Centre is estimated to make a gross market borrowing of Rs 14.31 lakh crore for FY23. The Centre in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India, has finalised its borrowing programme for the first half (H1) of FY 2022-23.

As per Union Budget 2022-23, the budgeted gross market borrowing through dated securities for the FY 2022-23 is Rs 14,95,000 crore. “Taking into account the switch operations conducted on January 28, 2022, the gross market borrowing through dated securities for the FY 2022-23 is expected at Rs 14,31,352 crore.”

The ministry in a statement said: “The borrowing is scheduled to be completed in 26 weekly tranches of Rs 32,000-33,000 crore. “The borrowing will be spread under 2, 5, 7, 10, 14, 30 and 40 year securities and Floating Rate Bonds of various tenors.”

The statement cited that the Centre will continue to carry out “switching of securities” to smoothen the redemptions. “To take care of temporary mismatches in Government account, the Reserve Bank of India has fixed the ‘Ways and Mean Advances’ (WMA) limit for H1 of FY 2022-23 at Rs 150,000 crore.”

ICRA’s Chief Economist Aditi Nayar said: “We had expected the GoI’s market borrowing calendar to target raising of Rs 7.9 trillion gross G-sec in H1 FY2023, 55 per cent of the adjusted budgeted total for FY2023. “Nevertheless, the announced amount is slightly less front-loaded than H1 FY2022, in which 62 per cent of the total FY2022 borrowing was raised, even though the amount is higher in absolute terms than H1 FY2022.”

She said that once the borrowing calendar for FY2023 kicks off, “we expect the G-sec yields to start hardening in line with the global trends, even though the repo rate may not be hiked till August 2022”.

“We expect the 10-year G-sec yield to cross 7 per cent over the next few weeks, and rise to as much as 7.4 per cent over the course of H1 FY2023.”

Comments

comments

Tags
Bombay Stock ExchangeBSEEconomyequityNiftyRs 8.45 lakh croreSavings PlanSensexSensex TodayStock market IndiaStock Market SharingStock Market UpdatesTechbizTrading Sensex
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – April 01st, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – SHANFOODS

Shan Foods

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.