Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Certain elements inimical to India use its border with Nepal for infiltration: Shah

Certain elements inimical to India use its border with Nepal for infiltration: Shah
December 19
16:30 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Certain elements who do not want to see peace in India are using its open borders, especially that with Nepal, to enter the country, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said at an event of border guarding force SSB on Thursday. Addressing the troops and officers of the force during their 56th Raising Day celebrations, Shah said in the last one year 54 “infiltrators”, including two Pakistanis, have been nabbed at this border.

These infiltrators were from 24 countries apart from Pakistan, he said. The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) is tasked with guarding the 1,751-km long frontier with Nepal and Bhutan.v Shah said India enjoys very “cordial and friendly” relations with Nepal and Bhutan and the border force has ensured that people from these nations are treated with “respect” at these fronts.

“But, as travelling across the globe has become easier, elements from those countries who do not want peace in India have been using the Nepal border to infiltrate into the country,” the home minister said. The SSB, he said, has been doing a good job in checking who to allow and who to stop at the borders with the two Himalayan nations.

Shah added the force has seized “banned items” worth over Rs 380 crore at these borders over the last one year that includes Rs 166 crore worth of narcotics. He said the country’s 130 crore people are sleeping peacefully because all the border guarding forces like SSB are protecting the country and serving in hostile environment where temperatures range from minus 46 degrees Celsius to 47 degrees Celsius.

Shah promised to the troops that the Narendra Modi government will make sure within one to one-and-half years that jawans of all border guarding forces get to spend at least 100 days with their children, families and parents.

“This is a difficult job but as the Modi government has accomplished other difficult targets, this will be done too,” he said at an SSB camp in south Delhi. He added that the force will get an additional manpower of 12,055 personnel by the end of next year.

Before delivering his speech, the home minister reviewed the parade and presented medals and decorations to the officers of the about 80,000 personnel strong force. Ambassadors of Nepal and Bhutan to India, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat and chiefs of various Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and central police organisations attended the event.

The SSB was raised in the aftermath of the 1962 Chinese aggression. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Does the Indian Govt needs good Economic Advisors?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Certain elements inimical to India use its border with #Nepal for infiltration: Shah - https://t.co/WvQPqbgiTW Get… https://t.co/cohIEUjzqG
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 19, 2019, 11:00 am

US gives 'narrow exemption' to India from sanctions on Chabahar for Afghan aid: Official - https://t.co/vSqv4XxLKIhttps://t.co/vi88q6HteA
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 19, 2019, 10:57 am

India's democracy ensures "robust debate" on safeguarding minorities, religious ... - https://t.co/8J4BnGWvBj Get… https://t.co/kIQUpdd5PG
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 19, 2019, 10:56 am

#Muslims of India need not fear, CAA doesn't threaten their ... - https://t.co/fVWpRq0OFT Get your news featured u… https://t.co/fQaeDwaSX0
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 19, 2019, 10:53 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.