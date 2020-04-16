CG Amit Kumar interacts with Indian-American Covid-19 Task Force

Keerthi Kumar Ravoori

CHICAGO: The Newly appointed Consul General of India Mr. Amit Kumar hit the ground interacting with the Indian Task Force members for Covid-19 at an introductory conference call convened under the aegis of National Council of Asian Indian Associations [NCAIA] on April 7, 2020 in Chicago with more than 50 Midwest community Organization representatives virtually joining together They in extended a warm welcome to Ambassador rank Amit Kumar as he takes charge as the new Consul General of India in Chicago.

The Task Force appraised Ambassador Amit Kumar on the broad range of efforts undertaken by them in the Midwestern states Each member of the task force enlightened Consul General about their role and how their role impacted the lives of the people affected by this pandemic and pledged help to flatten the curve.

This collective partnership between the prominent community leaders of major organizations and Consul General Amit Kumar clearly created a huge synergy, enabling a large-scale mobilization of medical help, counsel, aid, guidance to those affected by the pandemic outbreak.

Consul General Amit Kumar praised the initiatives, efforts and valuable contributions made by the members of the Indian task force and their organizations in helping local authorities and communities in their fight against the pandemic. He pledged cooperation of his office.

Consul General briefed members about the steps taken by the Embassy & Consulates to assist Indians. He assured that the Consulate will continue to work with all concerned in addressing the evolving situation.

Harish Kolasani, President of NCAIA outlined how the pandemic outbreak motivated the creation of the task force adding,“ we have continued this ongoing critical mission andcurrently NCAIA is intensely working on creating a Helpline and a dedicated Website.

Among those who participated in the conference call include Dr. Bharat Barai of Indiana, Dr. Suresh Reddy of AAPI, Dr. Sreenivas Reddy of Illinois State Medical Board, Dr. Anuja Gupta of WE group, Dr. Vemuri Murthy, Chicago Medical Society, Dr. Paul Nguyen, SCARF Helpline, Dr.NiranjanaShah, MA, MaliniVaidyanathan, Air-India, Amit Jhingran, SBI, Santosh Kumar of MAFS, Pradeep Kandimalla, UlkaNagarkar, Hanumanth Reddy of ATA, Herald Figuerdo, MuthuswamySelvaraj, Laddi Singh, Roopa Karri, Ramakrishna K, Himanshu Pathak from President of Iowa Indian Assn and others. Two active participants from the office of the Indian Consulate who are providing prompt and effective guidance in the group include Consul Ranjit Singh and Consul P.K.Misra with the full complement of the Indian Consulate staff.

