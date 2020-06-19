CG of India invites yoga lovers for virtual celebrations of 6th Int’l Day of Yoga

This year’s theme is ‘GharGhar se Yoga – Yoga at Home’; in partnership with various organizations, the annual celebration of yoga will also be dedicated to the ‘Corona Warriors’ – the front line workers and first responders at the forefront of the COVID-19 pandemic

HOUSTON, TEXAS: The Consulate General of India in Houston, in collaboration with several supporting organizations, is organizing a national virtual celebration in honor of the Sixth International Day of Yoga (IDY), streamed live from India House and broadcast through the Consulate General of India Houston Facebook page (Facebook.com/indiainhouston), as well as the Facebook page of India House (Facebook.com/indiahouse).

This year’s event theme is “GharGhar Se Yoga – Yoga at Home.” T he two-hour virtual yoga session will take place on June 21, 2020 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. CST and will commence with a brief opening ceremony and remarks by honorable AseemMahajan, the Consul General of India, Houston. This will be followed by the practice of the Common Yoga protocol with postures (asanas), breathing techniques (pranayama) and meditation led by the global face of yoga, Yogrishi Swami Ramdev. For more information, visit Yogadayoftexas.org or email [email protected]

“International Yoga Day at the summer solstice is a time for bringing the Light of Universal Consciousness in the world, so necessary in this era of turbulence and uncertainty,” said Dr. David Frawley, recipient of the Padma Bhushan Award (the third-highest civilian award in the Republic of India). “May you join the Light of Yoga in bringing peace, wisdom and happiness to all.”

The event will be a departure from the past five years of IDY, which was usually characterized by wide open spaces, huge crowds, green lawns and blue skies; however, COVID-19 has provided an opportunity for several cities to come together on one virtual platform to celebrate IDY virtually. All cities across the country are also invited to participate in the event.

For the past three decades, Swami Ramdev has been guiding legions of people to take charge of their health with the practice of yoga. He has millions of followers and his YouTube videos on how to keep coronavirus at bay with herbal remedies and breathing techniques to strengthen the respiratory system have garnered thousands of hits. An indirect result of COVID-19 is that people are using their new-found time to explore yoga’s ancient and proven practices to boost their immune system and attain peace of mind.

President of Patanjali Yogpeeth USA, ShekharAgrawal is encouraging people to join the yoga session, especially in these turbulent times. “Life has dramatically changed for everyone,” said Agrawal. “These techniques are a powerful tool to help people tap into their inner calm as they deal with isolation, anxiety and stress due to the pandemic.”

Event coordinator and SwayamsevakSharad Amin stated that this year’s IDY will be dedicated to the “Corona Warriors” – the heroic front liners and first responders who put their lives on the line every day so they can save the lives of those affected by the deadly virus.

In addition to the virtual event based in Houston, San Antonio will celebrate IDY on June 20 in a widespread and well-organized all-day event. iDoYoga San Antonio , in collaboration with all 10 City Council Districts and local yoga studios, is organizing an all-day YOGATHON with free yoga community classes streamed live throughout the day. The session will begin that morning at 6 a.m. and culminate with their flagship class at Rivercenter Mall at 6 p.m. that evening. All classes will be streamed live on the IDY YouTube channel located on their website.

iDoYoga San Antonio is also raising $15,000 for yoga teachers impacted by the pandemic. The funds will be used to award grants of $500 to 30 local yoga teachers who make their living teaching yoga.

About International Day of Yoga:

On Dec. 11, 2014, the United Nations General Assembly declared June 21 as the International Day of Yoga, receiving broad support from 177 member states including the United States. The declaration came after the call for the adoption of June 21 as International Day of Yoga by the Prime Minister of India, Mr. NarendraModi, during his address to the UN General Assembly on Sept. 27, 2014.

