Chail: A hiker’s quintessential paradise

Chail is a quiet hill station close to Shimla, known for the world’s highest cricket ground and the heritage hotel, Chail Palace, in the midst of pine and deodar trees. Surrounded by lush greenery and mesmerizing views from such a great height, known as a hiker’s paradise, Chail is bound to give a tourist a memorable travelling experience. This place is famous for having the world’s highest cricket and polo grounds and has a luxurious resort situated on three hilltops. Once the summer capital of the Patiala Kings, the palace has now been converted into a hotel and a tourist destination.

This is the quintessential destination for tourists looking for a calm and relaxing vacation away from the more bustling and crowded tourist destinations in this state. Being the summer capital of the majestic kings of Patiala, the most famous place to visit in Chail is their palace which has now been converted into a heritage hotel.

One must also visit the Chail Wildlife Sanctuary and the famous cricket ground.

BEST TIME TO VISIT

Chail can be visited throughout the year, however, summers from April to June are considered the best time to visit Chail. The summers in Chail are enjoyable and windy with extremely pleasant weather. The average temperature is around 20 degrees Celsius. The winters are cold and chilly with the minimum temperature falling to 1 to 2 degrees Celsius. During this period the whole place looks magical enveloped in pristine white snow. Snowfall in Chail during the winter season is a common occurrence.

For the snow lovers, Chail would be a paradise in the months of December, January and February. The whole place goes under regeneration, and the entire place looks beautiful with shining lush green trees and blooming colouful flowers. But in the monsoon season, Chail is prone to a number of landslides and hence this period is avoided by a lot of travellers while planning their trip.

PLACES TO VISIT

School Playground

School Play Ground tops the list of best places to visit in Chail. It is a small town that once served as the summer capital of Maharaja Bhupinder Singh, an avid cricket lover. He commissioned this cricket ground that sits at an altitude of 7,500 feet and is the highest cricket ground in the world.

The ground is maintained by Army officials as it is a part of the cantonment region. Tourists can enjoy a walk around and click pictures, but they are not permitted to enter the ground.

Sadhupul Lake

Sadhupul Lake is one of the top places to visit in Chail. Munch on your choicest snacks and beverages as you dip your feet in cold lake water, and enjoy the breezy weather and lush green surroundings. You will have the time of your life here and will not be disappointed by everything that this lake has to offer.

Chail Palace Hotel

Built in 1891, Chail Palace was owned by the Maharaja of Patiala. Ever since it got converted to a heritage hotel, it has become one of the top tourist attractions in Chail. Classic furniture and historic interiors are reminiscent of the royal lifestyle in the erstwhile era.

You can find many cottages in Chail, but this is the best option for a cosy yet classy staycation. In case, you’re not in for a stay, you can enjoy a short visit to a part of this palace.

The Cafe Palace is an open-air dining area where you cannot just have great food but also enjoy the beauty of pristine nature

Kali Ka Tibba

Kali Ka Tibba, or Kali Temple, is located right at the top of a hill. There is absolutely nothing surrounding the temple, other than a few trees. One of the most beautiful places to see in Chail, the temple is popular for the magnificent views it provides, along with many activities such as horse-riding and angling.

Chail Wildlife Sanctuary

If you love wildlife, Chail Wildlife Sanctuary is certainly one of the best places to visit in Chail for you. Perched at a height of 7,152 feet, it offers spectacular scenic views besides the glimpses of vivid birds and animals living in the premises.

In Chail Wildlife Sanctuary, you can spot a variety of animals including Himalayan black bear, langur, wild boar, European red deer, flying squirrel, and goral.

Himalayan Nature Park

Himalayan Nature Park in Kufri is among the best wildlife places to visit near Chail. Here, you can spot animals like deer, black bear, Tibetan wolf, leopard cat, and cheer pheasant, among others. Shopaholics can also take home wooden handicrafts and handloom stuff from nearby.

Take a tour guide along if you’re not confident of navigating this place alone. You will have a blast here with your near and dear ones.

Gaura And Jhajja

Are you an adventure freak? If so, you’re going to love trekking through the rocky trails of Gaura and Jhajja. Walk under the shadows of tall pine trees while enjoying the cool and calm air of mountains. There are some great viewpoints where you can sit and enjoy the raw beauty of nature. Start the trek from Chail and go all the way to Gaura and Jhajja.

HOW TO REACH

Road driving hours: Depending on the traffic conditions, it takes around eight to nine hours to reach Chail from Delhi by car.

Closest airports: The Jabarhatti airport in Shimla is closest to Chail, located at a distance of 72 km. One can also land at Chandigarh airport, which is located at a distance of 113 km from Chail.

From the airport, one can take a bus or a taxi to reach Chail.

Closest railway station: Kalka is the nearest railway station, located at a distance of 81 km. From here, one can take a bus or a taxi to reach Chail. It would take around two hours to reach Chail from Kalka railway station.

Comments

comments