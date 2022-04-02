India Post News Paper

Chaitra Navratri 2022: Treat yourself with these scrumptious dishes while fasting

April 02
10:49 2022
NEW DELHI: Chaitra Navratri, one of the biggest Indian festivals, is being observed with great fervour across the nation.

Also called Vasant Navratri, due to its celebration during the spring season in India, the nine-day festival started on April 2, 2022, and will end on April 11, 2022.
Considered one of the most auspicious festivals of India, Chaitra Navratri heightens one’s spiritual credence by observing a fast for nine consecutive days while worshipping nine different forms of Goddess Durga.

In Hinduism, fasting is believed to be a way to pay your gratitude to the Goddess who is the epitome of power, determination, wisdom, strength and purity. According to the Hindu Vedas and Shastras, one must avoid eating meat, grains, alcohol, onion, garlic and stale foods that attract negative energies during the nine days.

Ingredients like kuttu atta, singhara atta, fresh vegetables, fruit, milk products and dry fruits are mostly consumed on these auspicious days. People observe fast according to their family traditions. While some alter grains from their diet, some observe the nine days fast by following a liquid diet only.

Delicacies such as Sabudana khichdi, fruit chaat, kheer and kuttu ki poori are some of the most popular dishes cooked during the Navratri festivities. So as you prepare for the nine-day fasting period, here are some quick-to-make and yummy-to-eat recipes.

1. Sabudana Khichdi

Human bodies tend to have low immunity during seasonal changes. So, dishes prepared with Sabudana as a key ingredient could prove to be beneficial as it is a staple food rich in protein and fibres and can also help in improving digestion.

Sabudana khichdi is made with soaked sabudana, potato, ghee, grated coconut, green chillies, peanuts and coriander as the main ingredients. Loaded with carbohydrates, this dish will keep you full for longer and will also give you instant energy.

2. Millet Uttapam

Made with millet (Swang ke chawal), this dish can be consumed as a snack due to its crunchy texture. For a tangy twist, you can add chopped tomatoes to the batter and cook it on a hot griddle. Sprinkle chopped coriander and serve hot with mint-yoghurt dip.

3. Sama Idli

This savoury rice cake dish is made by steaming a batter consisting of sama rice (swang ke chawal) and spices used during fast. Serve the idlis with coriander chutney and have it as your ‘fast food’ for dinner or breakfast.

4. Makhana Kheer

Any festival is dull without a dessert and so here we have mentioned the most scrumptious dish to relish during the festivity. This utterly creamy dish is made almost the same way you prepare rice kheer. All you have to do is just substitute the rice with makhana, which is also a great healthy snack to have during the fast as they are low in cholesterol, rich in potassium and hence good to control blood pressure.

5. Kuttu Dosa

A bite of hot crispy dosa filled with potato filling will be enough to satiate the taste buds and your cravings to have something delicious during the fast. The method is the same, just substitute rice flour with kuttu flour. Serve it hot with coriander, coconut or homemade tomato chutney.

So as we have got you all covered, move over the usual kuttu ki puri and aloo ki sabzi, and rustle up something new this Navratri. A very happy Chaitra Navratri 2022! (ANI)

