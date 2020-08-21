India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Chandrayaan-2 completes a year of orbiting the moon

Chandrayaan-2 completes a year of orbiting the moon
August 21
18:06 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

CHENNAI: It is one year since India’s second moon spacecraft Chandrayaan-2 was inserted into the lunar orbit, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said on Thursday. The Indian space agency said Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft/orbiter was launched on July 22, 2019 and inserted into lunar orbit on August 20, 2019.

Though the soft-landing attempt of the lander Vikram was not successful, the orbiter, which was equipped with eight scientific instruments, was successfully placed in lunar orbit. The orbiter completed more than 4,400 orbits around the moon and all the instruments are currently performing well, the ISRO said.

The spacecraft is healthy and the performance of subsystems is normal. The orbiter is being maintained in 100 +/- 25 km polar orbit with periodic orbit maintenance (OM) manoeuvres.

So far, 17 OMs have been carried out since achieving a 100 km lunar orbit on September 24, 2019. There is adequate onboard fuel to remain operational for about seven years, ISRO said.

The Indian space agency said the first moon mission Chandrayaan-1 established the extensive presence of surface water and the indication for subsurface polar water-ice deposits, arguing for more focused studies on the extent of water on the surface, below the surface and in the tenuous lunar exosphere, to address the true origin and availability of water on the moon.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Should India develop Andaman & Nicobar Islands?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Bajwa Vick For Mayor Fremont

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    Chandrayaan-2 completes a ... - https://t.co/fTdbbYLBEH Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/D06RR2FCtz
    h J R

    - August 21, 2020, 12:36 pm

    #WHO starts discussions on ... - https://t.co/3kv8pyps7J Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/raf3loSfKO
    h J R

    - August 21, 2020, 12:31 pm

    Historic handover of ... - https://t.co/MMYaAWklQ8 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/vN3lIDmcQt
    h J R

    - August 21, 2020, 5:43 am

    15-Minutes to an Elevated Life! ... - https://t.co/yvUBW2a8ut Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/HzKwzYk80Z
    h J R

    - August 21, 2020, 5:34 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.