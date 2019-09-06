Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Chandrayaan -2 mission manifests the best of Indian talent: PM

Chandrayaan -2 mission manifests the best of Indian talent: PM
September 06
16:43 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Hours before moon lander ‘Vikram’ touches down on the lunar south pole, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday said the mission manifests the best of Indian talent and spirit of tenacity. “Its success will benefit crores of Indians,” he said in a series of tweets.

The Prime Minister will be at the ISRO Centre in Bengaluru to witness the “extraordinary moment in the history of India’s space program”. “The moment 130 crore Indians were enthusiastically waiting for is here! In a few hours from now, the final descent of Chandrayaan-2 will take place on the Lunar South Pole. India, and the rest of the world will yet again see the exemplary prowess of our space scientists,” he said.

Youngsters from different states will also be present to watch the special moment. There would also be youngsters from Bhutan, he said. “The youngsters with whom I will watch the special moments from the ISRO Centre in Bengaluru are those bright minds who won the ISRO Space Quiz on MyGov (web portal). The large scale participation in this quiz showcases the interest of the youth in science and space. This is a great sign,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister has been “regularly and enthusiastically” tracking all updates relating to Chandrayaan-2 since it was launched July 22 this year. “This Mission manifests the best of Indian talent and spirit of tenacity. Its success will benefit crores of Indians. I urge you all to watch the special moments of Chandrayaan-2 descending on to the Lunar South Pole! Do share your photos on social media. I will re-tweet some of them too,” he wrote.

The crucial landing of ‘Vikram’, Chandrayaan-2’s moon lander, will be carried out by at least eight onboard equipment in a coordinated manner. ‘Vikram’ with rover ‘Pragyaan’ housed inside is scheduled for a powered-descent between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. Saturday, followed by its touchdown between 1.30 a.m. and 2.30 a.m. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Has India managed to isolate Pakistan on Kashmir issue?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Happy teachers day to all the teachers who somehow, somewhere not only invested their time into us but also taught… https://t.co/Ni7FTFD6O9
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- September 5, 2019, 7:06 am

Our deepest sympathy to Shri Jagannath Mishra's family. In this time of grief, our thoughts and prayers are with th… https://t.co/ygCPRNu1Ps
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 19, 2019, 6:12 am

Not all parts of Article 370 to be valid in Jammu & Kashmir: Home Minister Amit Shah. @AmitShah @narendramodihttps://t.co/zkrf5wfpHm
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 5, 2019, 5:50 am

New York’s India Day Parade to honour valour, the sacrifice of Armed Forces Read: https://t.co/PZwBYlrPDWhttps://t.co/YNNjkxtG5s
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 2, 2019, 6:31 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.