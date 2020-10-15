Change in Outsourcing Service Provider for Passport – Visa

India Post News Service

Chicago: The existing service center of Cox & Kings Global Services (CKGS) located at 19 S LaSalle St #1003, Chicago, IL 60603for providing outsourcing services for Visa, OCI, Renunciation, Passport and Global Entry Program (GEP) (Website: in.ckgs.us) willshut down its operations at close of business on Wednesday, 14 October, 2020.

In this context, those seeking Visa, OCI, Renunciation and Passport services may kindly note the following: –

Applicants can only submit applications on the CKGS website before the above deadline.

Applicants must ensure that their documents are shipped to CKGS with suitable pre-paid return envelopes in a manner to ensure it reaches CKGS by 1600 hours Central Standard Time on Friday, 16 October, 2020.

Any applications received after 1600 hours Central Standard Time on Friday, 16 October, 2020 will be returned to the applicants without processing.

Applicants must ensure that they are available to receive back the processed documentation from CKGS as it will not be possible for CKGS or the Consulate to take care of any undelivered/returned envelopes from postal agency. The responsibility is that of the applicant.

With effect from 19 October, 2020and tillM/s VFS Global â€“ the new outsourced service provider takes over operations (expected from 02 November, 2020), the Consulate General of India will provide direct limited services only in emergencies. Applicants are advised to keep in mind the consular jurisdiction of the Consulate in Chicago – Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Missouri, Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

The contact number of the Consulate during office hours is 312-595-0405 and 24/7 Helpline numbers are: Tel.No -312-687-3642, 312-468-3276; Email ID: [email protected]. Those seeking emergency services must write to the Consulate before submitting their applications.

Emergency visa to the eligible categories allowed travel to India as per the advisories issued from time to time by the Government of India. Visa applicants are requested to send an email to [email protected] requesting for emergency visa. On receipt of the documentation checklist, applicants are requested to carefully go through the requirements relating to the different categories of visa before submitting their applications. The Consulate may request additional documentation in certain cases.

For diplomatic/official visas, please contact the Special Issuance Agency of the Department of State for completion of necessary formalities. In case of any questions, please send an email to [email protected] for details.

For emergency passport services, applicants are requested to send an email to [email protected] explaining the reason. Only after approval from the Consulate, the application process must be initiated by the applicant.

OCI services will remain suspended till the new service provider takes over.

Applicants residing in the consular jurisdictionsof Consulates General of India, Chicago, may please visit the websitehttps://www.cgichicago.gov.in/for information on the services as outlined in paragraph 3 during the transition period.

The contact details of VFS Global, service fees details, their operation hours, etc. will be published on the website of the Consulate in due course.

Comments

comments