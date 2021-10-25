India Post News Paper

Char Dham Yatra continues in Uttarakhand amid fresh snowfall

October 25
10:14 2021
DEHRADUN: Char Dham Yatra continues in Uttarakhand amid snowfall in the state, informed Devasthanam Management Board on Monday.

The snowfall has started in the high peaks of Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham. The cold also increased in the low-lying areas including both the places of Uttarkashi district.
The roads and the helipad here have been covered with a layer of snow and the clearing operations are in process near Kedarnath Shrine.

The helicopter service has been affected in Kedarnath and snow is being cleared from the helipad.

Meanwhile, the road to Badrinath Shrine is smooth.Â In Rishikesh, help desks of various departments like police, medical-health, transport, tourism, municipal corporation, Devasthanam Board and Travel Administration Organization are helping passengers.

Last week, amid torrential rains, the Uttarakhand government had temporarily suspended the Char Dham Yatra as heavy rainfall Chardham Yatra.

The Char Dham Yatra began on September 18 this year after the Nainital High Court on September 16 lifted the ban on Chardham Yatra and allowed only fully Covid vaccinated people with a mandatory COVID-19 negative report for the annual pilgrimage. This yatra attracts lakhs of tourists and devotees every year from across the country and abroad. (ANI)

