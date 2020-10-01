Chat with Dimple Kapadia on ‘TENET’, films and her future

Lakshmi Iyer

Famous Bollywood icon, actress Dimple Kapadia, plays a supporting role in the new Christopher Nolan film, “TENET”. While movie theaters remain closed in many parts of the world due to the coronavirus pandemic, it is still worth waiting to watch it on the big screen, as Ms. Kapadia says in this interview with India Post.

India Post (IP): Could you tell us a bit about your role in TENET and how your path crossed with the director, Christopher Nolan?

Dimple Kapadia (DP): I think our paths crossed years and years ago when I first saw the film, “The Prestige”. And I was completely stunned and taken aback by it. It’s that film and I have watched it at least four times. It is the greatest cinematic experience I have had. And little did I know that, I told my nephew this, I said, you know – if you really want to know what cinema is all about, come and watch “The Prestige”. It just takes you into another world.

And little did I ever know, dream that one day, I would be working with Christopher Nolan. It’s…a gift from God; it is all I can say! It’s fantastic because someone you have looked up to and admired…and to work with them, my God, that was huge! That was huge, yeah.

IP: What was the best part about working on this film?

DP: Best part about working on this film was I finally got to know how one learns their lines. (Laughs) Can you imagine, after being an actor for I don’t know how many years now… I used to always have problems getting my lines out there. I would sort of fumble with them. And this time, I was hell bent on doing, putting all…putting my best foot forward and seeing to it I am on my best. It may not be the best, but my best. And I tried to do whatever I could.

IP: Considering the extraordinary times we are having now, what are your hopes and thoughts for the future of film and entertainment?

DP: (Pause) I really don’t have any answer for that because the future is so uncertain right now. We really don’t know what’s going to happen, where we are going and… I really have no answers for that. But all I can say that… guys, (this) film is on a slow rollout and it is absolutely worth the wait because you can’t possibly see this film or understand this film on a pirated version…because it is a whole cinematic experience and has to be seen on the big screen. So I would just request everyone to sort of have just a little patience, but please see it on the big screen. It’s a fantabulous film! It’s absolutely fantastic! He’s absolutely brilliant, he’s a brilliant storyteller! Absolutely.

IP: Some audiences are still waiting for a chance to see “TENET” at a theater. What would you tell them about a couple of unique points about this film?

DP: Well, the USP of a Christopher Nolan film is that you need to see it twice or thrice to really understand what he is saying because he has these little gems thrown all across the storyline. You can’t possibly get it in one viewing.

And the scale is massive. It’s been shot all over the world. And the action is unbelievable. It’s unbelievable. And that’s all I can say. It’s a great watch.

IP: What’s next for Dimple Kapadia?

DP: Uh…I think I’ll have a conversation with God because I myself don’t know. I have no clue (laughs) because my entire life, my entire career, it’s just… it’s strange I haven’t done a damn thing, you know, to sort of bring it where it is or whatever it is today, it’s all being guided by Him. I just string along and go wherever He tells me to go. So yeah, I’ll find out very soon.

(As told to the IWC Group through whom this interview was arranged for India Post. This recorded interview has been slightly edited for publication.)

Images Copyright: © 2020 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.

