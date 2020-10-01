India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Chat with Dimple Kapadia on ‘TENET’, films and her future

Chat with Dimple Kapadia on ‘TENET’, films and her future
October 01
13:56 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Dimple Kapadia

DIMPLE KAPADIA in Warner Bros. Pictures’ action epic “TENET,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release. Photo Credit: Melinda Sue Gordon

Lakshmi Iyer
India Post News Service

Famous Bollywood icon, actress Dimple Kapadia, plays a supporting role in the new Christopher Nolan film, “TENET”. While movie theaters remain closed in many parts of the world due to the coronavirus pandemic, it is still worth waiting to watch it on the big screen, as Ms. Kapadia says in this interview with India Post.

India Post (IP): Could you tell us a bit about your role in TENET and how your path crossed with the director, Christopher Nolan?

Dimple Kapadia (DP): I think our paths crossed years and years ago when I first saw the film, “The Prestige”. And I was completely stunned and taken aback by it. It’s that film and I have watched it at least four times. It is the greatest cinematic experience I have had. And little did I know that, I told my nephew this, I said, you know – if you really want to know what cinema is all about, come and watch “The Prestige”. It just takes you into another world. 

And little did I ever know, dream that one day, I would be working with Christopher Nolan. It’s…a gift from God; it is all I can say! It’s fantastic because someone you have looked up to and admired…and to work with them, my God, that was huge! That was huge, yeah.

IP: What was the best part about working on this film?

DP: Best part about working on this film was I finally got to know how one learns their lines. (Laughs) Can you imagine, after being an actor for I don’t know how many years now… I used to always have problems getting my lines out there. I would sort of fumble with them. And this time, I was hell bent on doing, putting all…putting my best foot forward and seeing to it I am on my best. It may not be the best, but my best. And I tried to do whatever I could.

IP: Considering the extraordinary times we are having now, what are your hopes and thoughts for the future of film and entertainment?

DP: (Pause) I really don’t have any answer for that because the future is so uncertain right now. We really don’t know what’s going to happen, where we are going and… I really have no answers for that. But all I can say that… guys, (this) film is on a slow rollout and it is absolutely worth the wait because you can’t possibly see this film or understand this film on a pirated version…because it is a whole cinematic experience and has to be seen on the big screen. So I would just request everyone to sort of have just a little patience, but please see it on the big screen. It’s a fantabulous film! It’s absolutely fantastic! He’s absolutely brilliant, he’s a brilliant storyteller! Absolutely.

IP: Some audiences are still waiting for a chance to see “TENET” at a theater. What would you tell them about a couple of unique points about this film?

DP: Well, the USP of a Christopher Nolan film is that you need to see it twice or thrice to really understand what he is saying because he has these little gems thrown all across the storyline. You can’t possibly get it in one viewing.

Poster of TENET, directed by Christopher Nolan, in theaters now

Poster of TENET, directed by Christopher Nolan, in theaters now

And the scale is massive. It’s been shot all over the world. And the action is unbelievable. It’s unbelievable. And that’s all I can say. It’s a great watch. 

IP: What’s next for Dimple Kapadia?

DP: Uh…I think I’ll have a conversation with God because I myself don’t know. I have no clue (laughs) because my entire life, my entire career, it’s just… it’s strange I haven’t done a damn thing, you know, to sort of bring it where it is or whatever it is today, it’s all being guided by Him. I just string along and go wherever He tells me to go. So yeah, I’ll find out very soon. 

(As told to the IWC Group through whom this interview was arranged for India Post. This recorded interview has been slightly edited for publication.)

Images Copyright: © 2020 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Did India receive maximum support of Trump's administration?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Vik Bajwa Fremont

    Due to the global events currently taking place and the constant bombardment of worrying situations, we decided that it would be a good idea to provide our readers with something they could use to distract themselves from all that stress.

    We approached casinoexpressindia and Mr. Saiyaan kindly showed us multiple online casinos in India, all licensed and safe to play and good for a break from the world.

    We checked out several of the online casino India they have reviewed, and it gave us a break of the global events that are happening, all in all, it was a very good way of taking a short breather before returning to our daily tasks.

    AWARENESS – ACVOTE

    300x250 [Return Early]

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac O’Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    @PTI_News: Government announces one-day state mourning on October 4 across India as a mark of respect to Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who passed away on September 29
    h J R

    - October 1, 2020, 11:55 am

    Covid-19 a warning to world against ... - https://t.co/EspIBeGRdS Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BJP #CoronaNews #CoronaUpdateIndia #CoronavirusVaccineUpdates #DailyCasesIndia #Healthcare #ICMR #IndiaCovid19Tally #IndiaFightsCorona #NarendraModi #Political
    h J R

    - October 1, 2020, 11:55 am

    IET India's Chennai ... - https://t.co/nwpceg35Ai Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #ChennaiLocalNetwork #EconomicGrowth #IETIndiasChennaiLocalNetwork #IndianEconomy #InstitutionOfEngineeringAndTechnologyIndia #ISRO #NASAInternationalSpaceAppsChallenge #Techbiz
    h J R

    - October 1, 2020, 11:51 am

    PM Modi to inaugurate Atal Tunnel on Oct 3 - https://t.co/pR1JfjLMYN Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AtalTunnel #BJP #BorderAreas #IndiaChinaFaceOff #LAC #LongestHighwayTunnel #MilitaryTalks #NarendraModi #Political
    h J R

    - October 1, 2020, 11:46 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    © 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.