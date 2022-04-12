Chattanooga firm pitched to withdraw Lord Ganesha yoga mat stickers

Babu Tangewala

CHICAGO: Hugely upset Indian Americans here have pitched for Chattanooga (Tennessee) area based “My Mat My Mantra” company for withdrawal of yoga mat stickers carrying image of deity Ganesha; dubbing it highlydisturbing

Lord Ganesh is highly revered in Hinduism and is meant to be worshipped in temples or home shrines and not forany inappropriate usage for commercial or other agenda.It is not okay as it hurt the devotees.

RajanZed, President of Universal Society of Hinduism, also urged “My Mat My Mantra” to offer a formal apology, besides withdrawing the objectionable Lord Ganesha yoga mat stickers.

Yoga products companies should not be in the business of religious appropriation, sacrilege, and ridiculing entire communities. It was deeply trivializing of immensely venerated Hindu deity Lord Ganesha to be such displayed on a yoga mat, Rajan Zed emphasized.

Hinduism is one of theoldest religions of the world with about 1.2 billion adherents and a rich philosophical thought and it should not be taken frivolously. Symbols of any faith, larger or smaller, should not be mishandled.

In Hinduism, Lord Ganesha is worshipped as god of wisdom and remover of obstacles and is invoked before the beginning of any major undertaking.

Objectionable Ganesha “MantraSpot” yoga mat stickers, “Made in USA”, are stated to be the “best seller”, and are said to be “tested to withstand high temperatures in a hot yoga class”.

“My Mat My Mantra” claims: “Created for your yoga mat, MantraSpots bring focus and inspiration during your yoga practice and beyond.” Its products are available online and for purchase in select Dick’s Sp

