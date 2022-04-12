India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Chattanooga firm pitched to withdraw Lord Ganesha yoga mat stickers

Chattanooga firm pitched to withdraw Lord Ganesha yoga mat stickers
April 12
14:27 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Lord Ganesha yoga mat stickerBabu Tangewala

CricEx Khelo Aur Jeeto - Play Now

CHICAGO: Hugely upset Indian Americans here have pitched for Chattanooga (Tennessee) area based “My Mat My Mantra” company for withdrawal of yoga mat stickers carrying image of deity Ganesha; dubbing it highlydisturbing

Lord Ganesh is highly revered in Hinduism and is meant to be worshipped in temples or home shrines and not forany inappropriate usage for commercial or other agenda.It is not okay as it hurt the devotees.

RajanZed, President of Universal Society of Hinduism, also urged “My Mat My Mantra” to offer a formal apology, besides withdrawing the objectionable Lord Ganesha yoga mat stickers.

Yoga products companies should not be in the business of religious appropriation, sacrilege, and ridiculing entire communities. It was deeply trivializing of immensely venerated Hindu deity Lord Ganesha to be such displayed on a yoga mat, Rajan Zed emphasized.

Hinduism is one of theoldest religions of the world with about 1.2 billion adherents and a rich philosophical thought and it should not be taken frivolously. Symbols of any faith, larger or smaller, should not be mishandled.

In Hinduism, Lord Ganesha is worshipped as god of wisdom and remover of obstacles and is invoked before the beginning of any major undertaking.

Objectionable Ganesha “MantraSpot” yoga mat stickers, “Made in USA”, are stated to be the “best seller”, and are said to be “tested to withstand high temperatures in a hot yoga class”.

“My Mat My Mantra” claims: “Created for your yoga mat, MantraSpots bring focus and inspiration during your yoga practice and beyond.”  Its products are available online and for purchase in select Dick’s Sp

Comments

comments

Tags
American4HindusCommunityDiasporaFIAHinduAmericanFoundationHinduAmericansIACAIndianAmericansIndianCommunityIndianCommunityMembersIndianOriginLord Ganesha yoga mat stickersMy Mat My MantraNRI
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – April 08th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.