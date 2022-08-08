India Post News Paper

Check out first poster of Amitabh Bachchan-starrer ‘Uunchai’

August 08
12:22 2022
MUMBAI: Its Friendship Day today, and what better way to rejoice than learning about a new film starring the stalwarts of Bollywood?

Amitabh Bachchan, on the occasion of Friendship Day, unveiled the first poster of his upcoming film ‘Uunchai’ in which he will be seen alongside Anupam Kher and Boman Irani. Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, this film is all about friendship.
The film which is set to hit the theatres in November this year will see Neena Gupta, and Sarika, with Parineeti Chopra in a special appearance. The film also stars Danny Denzongpa and Nafisa Ali Sodhi.

The film marks Sooraj Barjatya’s return to direction after 7 years and has been extensively shot in Nepal. Amitabh Bachchan unveiled the poster on his social media handle and wrote, “Celebrate #FriendshipDay with the first visual of our upcoming #Rajshri film #Uunchai. Join me, @anupamkher and @boman_irani on a journey that celebrates friendship. A film by @rajshrifilms and #SoorajBarjatya, @uunchaithemovie will be in a theatre near you on 11.11.22.”

Going by the looks of it, it seems like the film is going to be all about the three lead actors’ expedition to Everest.

The movie is all set to clash with Sidharth Malhotra’s upcoming action thriller film ‘Yodha’, which also stars Disha Patani and Rashi Khanna in the lead roles. Makers began shooting for ‘Uunchai’ in October 2021 in Nepal. In April 2022, Anupam Kher announced the wrap of the film on his Instagram account. (ANI)

 

