Check out some best laptops for students under 40000

October 15
12:29 2021
There has been a considerable spike in students opting for laptops due to online classes and virtual learning in the last year. While this means you can attend classes from the comfort of your home, you will need a strong and sturdy device to connect to the virtual classroom, take down notes and complete your assignments.

There are plenty of budget laptops available in the market that allow you to attend classes and come with features such as Eyecare protection, AI noise cancellation, and Wellbeing alerts to help boost learning within a supporting ecosystem. And you won’t need to spend a fortune since many laptops under 40000 segment boast superior build quality, fantastic display, powerful processor and long-lasting battery. The below-curated list of the best laptops for students will surely help you refine your search.

  1. Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3i

This laptop could be one of the best learning laptops under 40,000 for the student of today. The 10th gen Intel core i3 processor, 4 GB RAM, powerful 256 GB SSD storage, 11 hours battery life, sufficient USB ports together make it a great choice for students. It scores well on portability too, weighing just 1.7 kg and fitted with a 15.6-inch anti-glare FHD display.

  1. Dell Vostro 14 3401

This thin and light laptop combines strong performance and ample storage, making it one of the best student laptops in the market. Furnished with the Intel Core i3 Processor, 8 GB RAM and Windows 10 OS, this laptop will be able to manage daily online classes and assignments with ease. It also has 3 USB ports and 1 HDMI port for connecting to external devices. The Express Charge is another unique feature that can take the battery charge level from 0% to 80% within an hour.

  1. Mi Notebook 14 (E-learning)

This sleek and good-looking laptop weighs just 1.5 kg and will get you much-needed attention, especially on campus. This powerful laptop has a 46W battery and 65W charger with a backup of 10 hours. You also get storage of a 256 GB SSD and super-fast performance thanks to an 8GB RAM and the latest i3 processor.

  1. HP 15s Ryzen 3

This powerful and lightweight laptop is one of the best laptops under 40,000. This laptop flaunts a 15.6 inch amplified display with a thin, micro-edge bezel design. And with a massive 12-hour battery backup and HP Fast Charge technology, you don’t have to worry once you go back to campus. The 512 GB SSD storage is another standout feature of this reliable HP laptop.

  1. Asus VivoBook 15 Ryzen 3 Dual CoreÂ 

The Asus Vivobook is one of the best student laptops currently available and combines sleekness and decent performance. Powered by the AMD Ryzen 3 processor, integrated AMD Radeon Vega 3 graphics, and 4 GB of DDR4 RAM, this will deliver efficient, seamless, and fast performance. The 1TB HDD lets you store all your project assignments without running out of storage.

  1. Dell Inspiron Core i3Â 

Dell laptops are highly preferred today because of their steady performance and excellent after-sales support. This is also one of the best laptops for students since it gets all the basics right- core i3 processor, 4 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD storage and Windows 10 pre-installed.

  1. Acer Aspire 5

Fashionable and reliable, this Acer laptop is one of the best student laptops. With 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD storage, computing can be fast and hassle-free. The 45W battery provides it with a 11.5 hours battery backup. The Acer Colour Intelligence is a special feature to enhance visual appearance during learning and protects eyes from harmful radiations.

  1. HP 14Q

For the versatile student of today, this HP laptop is worth the buy. Whether it’s the Fast charging battery or the SSD storage, this is one laptop that won’t fail you. Learning can be more engaging and immersive with the 14-inch micro-edge bezel display and HP’s powerful audio speakers.

  1. Asus Vivobook 14 (2020)

Looking for a student laptop that can be the perfect travel companion too? Then this Vivobook weighing 1.6 kg gives you a battery life of up to 6 hours. An AMD Ryzen 3 processor, 4GB RAM, 1 TB HDD storage with a 14-inch nano display makes it perfect for learning and entertainment.

  1. Asus Chromebook C223Â 

The Asus Chromebook C223 is a Chrome OS laptop with a 11.60-inch display. It is powered by an Intel Celeron Dual-Core processor. Other specifications include 4GB of RAM, a 32GB HDD and Intel HD Graphics.

Best student laptops under 40000 Price
Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3i Rs. 38,490
Dell Vostro 14 3401 Rs. 38,990
MI Notebook 14 (E-learning) Rs. 38,999
HP 15s Ryzen 3 Rs. 32,990
ASUS VivoBook 15 Ryzen 3 Rs. 36,990
Dell Inspiron Core i3 Rs. 39,890
Acer Aspire 5 Rs. 39,490
HP 14Q Rs. 35,811
Asus Vivobook 14 Rs. 31,990
Asus Chromebook C223 Rs. 34,530

 

Tags
