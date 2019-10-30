Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Chennai, Bangalore will become Cape Town if people don’t act to save water

Chennai, Bangalore will become Cape Town if people don’t act to save water
October 30
16:11 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat warned on Wednesday that if people still don’t understand their responsibility to save water, a large part of India’s population will be severely affected and Chennai and Bangalore “will become Cape Town”. Water crisis in Cape Town peaked during 2017-18 when the South African capital almost ran out of water. It then introduced the idea of Day Zero, when most of the port city’s taps would be turned off to focus everyone’s attention on managing water consumption.

Rapid urbanisation, burgeoning population and poor water management have led to taps drying, groundwater levels falling, and lakes becoming toxic, froth-filled in Bangalore. A large number of people have no access to piped water and are dependent on water tankers. The situation in Chennai, another metropolis, is no better.

Shekhawat said water availability per capita has come down from 5,000 cubic metres at the time of Independence to 1,540 cubic metres. “If it continues to decline and the population continues to increase, not only Chennai and Bangalore will become Cape Town, a large part of India’s population will be affected,” he said. Citing Justice Swatanter Kumar, former chairperson of the National Green Tribunal, he said in India, people worship rivers. Still, it has the most-contaminated water resources.

On an average, India gets 1,068 mm rain and 4,000 million cubic metres of water per year through precipitation, yet it’s a water-scarce country, the Union minister said. Israel, which gets 100 mm rain per year, is water-abundant and exporting the resource. Despite all constitutional provisions, India lacks the same responsibility towards saving water and the environment that prevailed before Independence through an unwritten set of fundamental, cultural principles, he said.

“In India, people talk more about rights and less about responsibilities… The government is certainly responsible, but it’s also the responsibility of the people and the industry,” he said. Shekhawat said everything was perfect when people were the custodians of natural resources. “Problem began when we started considering ourselves owners of natural resources.” “India is the most groundwater-dependent country in the world. Still, it’s total water retention capacity is below 300 million cubic metres,” the minister said, emphasizing the need to conserve water and recharge aquifers. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Should Britain return the treasures it looted from India?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

From midnight, #JK will cease to be a state; two new UTs to come into existence - https://t.co/KAsj04u9RP Get your… https://t.co/97dppTfesL
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 30, 2019, 11:03 am

#EU MPs in #Kashmir say Article 370 internal issue, stand by India in fight against terror -… https://t.co/aoMsnWlF1h
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 30, 2019, 11:00 am

Merkel to visit India with ministerial delegation, to hold talks with PM Modi - https://t.co/U15kGkdk6b Get your n… https://t.co/pJA1CfRSMm
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 30, 2019, 10:58 am

Indian-American attorney demands US Congressional fact-finding mission to Kashmir - https://t.co/PjTRqAGcoM Get yo… https://t.co/pQBUHXDXVB
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 30, 2019, 10:56 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.