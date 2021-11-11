India Post News Paper

Chennai witnesses heavy rains, some trains suspended
November 11
10:58 2021
CHENNAI: Heavy rains continue to lash Chennai and its nearby areas on Thursday morning, affecting vehicular movement and causing waterlogging in the city.Â Incessant rain caused water-logging in several parts of Chennai including the areas of Nungambakkam, Sterling road, KMC Hospital road due to heavy rainfall.

The Kodambakkam area of Chennai even witnessed trees being uprooted with water-logging due to heavy rainfall and wind.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), depression would continue to move west-northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coasts around Chennai by Thursday evening.

“Depression over southwest Bay of Bengal about 170 km east-southeast of Chennai and 170 km east of Puducherry. Continue to move west-northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu & adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts around Chennai by the evening of November 11, 2021,” IMD said.

The office of Divisional Railway Manager of Southern Railway, Chennai on Thursday said that the majority of the services from MAS to Tiruvallur had been suspended due to waterlogging of tracks at Avadi and Ambattur.

“Dear passengers, due to waterlogging of tracks at Avadi and Ambattur, most of the services from MAS to Tiruvallur have been suspended. There are delays on the north side towards Gummidipoondi due to heavy rains between Tiruvottiyur and Korukkupet. Please plan travel accordingly,” said DRM, Chennai. (ANI)

Also Read:Â Tamil Nadu rains: PM Modi speaks to CM Stalin, assures Centreâ€™s support

