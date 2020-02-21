Chhattisgarh CM woos investor

Vidya Sethuraman

India Post News Service

MILPITAS: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is on a ten-day trip to the United States. Bhagel is projecting the Chattisgarh as the ideal and trusted destination in India as he invited the business houses to explore the investment opportunities.

Consulate General of India, San Francisco, and TiE Silicon Valley had organized for interaction at India Community Center, Milpitas.

Baghel, recently completed one year as chief minister, urged investors to take advantage of investment-friendly policies and conducive business environment in Chhattisgarh. He cited as one of the fastest-growing states in the country, growing at over 25%. The chief minister highlighted the abundance of natural resources, power, low cost of doing business, low land cost, connectivity, skilled workforce as strength of the state.

“We have India’s only active tin mine (in Bastar district), and one of the world’s best quality of iron ore deposits in the world (at Bailadila in Dantewada district),” said CM Baghel. During the discussion, he talked about enormous manufacturing units and excellent academic institutions in the state. He also mentioned that Chhattisgarh had been ranked amongst the top countries in India for “Ease of Doing Business” and said that it is the best place to invest as it is centrally located and has better connectivity.

“The business atmosphere in the state has improved significantly compared to earlier, and we are receiving good responses from the industries who are keen to invest in the state,” Baghel said “. The investors are free to explore the potential in sectors like IT, ITES, eco-tourism, food processing, agroforestry, health and pharma, hotels, textile, steel, cement, and mining.

The single-window clearance system works in its true spirit in the state. However, still, if any issue comes up, the government will extend all support to industrialists, whether it be clearances or developing infrastructure, he said.

In line with the state’s flagship program — Narwa-Garwa-Guruwa-Badi that emphasizes the revival of the rural economy, the chief minister stressed on promoting industrial growth with economic activities in backward regions where the government would offer special incentives.

