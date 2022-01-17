Chicago Bollywood Dance Academy launches annual winter recital

India Post News Service

CHICAGO: Bollywood dance school in Chicagoland, S R Dance Academy, held its first ever Annual Winter Recital at Hemmens Cultural Center on Sunday December 19, 2021.

RitaSingh andAnshika Singh launched the academy at the start of the pandemic as a way for both kids and adults to get active while needing to stay indoors. All their classes were initially taught virtually over Zoom for the first 12 months to ensure the safety of all students. As quarantine was lifted throughout 2021, the students slowly moved to dancing in studios, while taking the safety precautions of social distancing and wearing masks.

Now, S R Dance Academy has 5 studio locations all over the Chicagoland area. Students are taught dance classes in Naperville, Bartlett, Schaumburg, Riverwoods, and Libertyville by two phenomenal celebrity Bollywood choreographers, Elizar and Shirley Rodrigues, who have been working in Bollywood for the past 20 years. They have worked side by side with iconic superstars such as Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and many more.

The S R team thought it would be an extraordinary experience for the students to perform and showcase what theyâ€™ve been learning on a live stage. After weeks of strategic planning, the team was able to put on a sensational recital to an audience of over 350 people. The event was emceed by Richa Chand along with Rita Singh and Anshika Singh.

There were 23 different performances at the recital this past Sunday. Students from all 5 locations and age groups 4-7, 8-11, 12-21, and adults had the opportunity to perform the dances they had been learning and practicing for several months. The students danced to many popular Bollywood songs, varying from upbeat tempos to soft melodies. Seeing the immense happiness in their eyes as they stood up on that grand stage was simply heartwarming.

The colorful LED backdrop, bright lights, and talented dancers caused the crowd to go wild in excitement. It was truly a wonderful experience and overall very successful recital. Parents were mesmerized with the amazing dance performances done by their own kids

A successful Winter recital was yet another tassel to S R Dance Academyâ€™s long list of credentials. For more information, please contact 1-833-888-3262 or [email protected].

Comments

comments