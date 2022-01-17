India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Chicago Bollywood Dance Academy launches annual winter recital

Chicago Bollywood Dance Academy launches annual winter recital
January 17
14:41 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Rita 8-11 yearsIndia Post News Service

CHICAGO: Bollywood dance school in Chicagoland, S R Dance Academy, held its first ever Annual Winter Recital at Hemmens Cultural Center on Sunday December 19, 2021.

RitaSingh andAnshika Singh launched the academy at the start of the pandemic as a way for both kids and adults to get active while needing to stay indoors. All their classes were initially taught virtually over Zoom for the first 12 months to ensure the safety of all students. As quarantine was lifted throughout 2021, the students slowly moved to dancing in studios, while taking the safety precautions of social distancing and wearing masks.

Now, S R Dance Academy has 5 studio locations all over the Chicagoland area. Students are taught dance classes in Naperville, Bartlett, Schaumburg, Riverwoods, and Libertyville by two phenomenal celebrity Bollywood choreographers, Elizar and Shirley Rodrigues, who have been working in Bollywood for the past 20 years. They have worked side by side with iconicrita dance perform 2 superstars such as Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and many more.

The S R team thought it would be an extraordinary experience for the students to perform and showcase what theyâ€™ve been learning on a live stage. After weeks of strategic planning, the team was able to put on a sensational recital to an audience of over 350 people. The event was emceed by Richa Chand along with Rita Singh and Anshika Singh. 

There were 23 different performances at the recital this past Sunday. Students from all 5 locations and age groups 4-7, 8-11, 12-21, and adults had the opportunity to perform the dances they had been learning and practicing for several months. The students danced to many popular Bollywood songs, varying from upbeat tempos to soft melodies. Seeing the immense happiness in their eyes as they stood up on that grand stage was simply heartwarming.

rita dance performan ceThe colorful LED backdrop, bright lights, and talented dancers caused the crowd to go wild in excitement. It was truly a wonderful experience and overall very successful recital. Parents were mesmerized with the amazing dance performances done by their own kids

A successful Winter recital was yet another tassel to S R Dance Academyâ€™s long list of credentials. For more information, please contact 1-833-888-3262 or [email protected].

Comments

comments

Tags
American4HindusAnnual Winter RecitalChicago Bollywood Dance AcademyChicagolandCommunityDiasporaFIAHinduAmericanFoundationHinduAmericansIACAIndianAmericansIndianCommunityIndianCommunityMembersIndianOriginNRISR Dance Academy
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – January 14th, 2022

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

She Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2021 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.