Chicago Booth School of Business hosts Future of Capitalism Talk
Anjali Julka
CHICAGO: The Chicago Booth School of Businessâ€™Â Future of CapitalismÂ series kickoffÂ event was held last Thursday,Â Sept 30 2021 at theÂ schoolâ€™s new London campus,
The event brought together Chicago Booth Professor of Finance and former Governor of the Reserve Bank of India,Â Raghuram G. Rajan,Â former Deputy Governor of the Bank of England and Vice President of the World Bank,Â Baroness MinoucheShafik, and was moderated by Chicago Booth Deputy Dean, Professor of Economics and former Federal Reserve Governor,Â Randy Kroszner.Â The speakers were introduced byÂ Madhav Rajan,Â Dean of Chicago Booth School of Business and George Pratt Shultz, Professor of Accounting.
The first event in the Future of Capitalism series discussed the ways in which our economic systems are evolving as expectations about the role of business in society change. Topics covered included:
- The evolution of the social contract
- The ways in which capitalism needs to change to meet the demands of modern society
- Redistribution vs. pre-distribution and the basic principles of todayâ€™s social contract
- Changing gender roles in the labor market
- Female labor force participation and the gender pay gap
- The need for societal support and provision for children
- International competition
- Political conflict in emerging markets and developing countries
- The importance of continued international trade and exports in a post-pandemic world
- The inter-relation between democracy and capitalism
- HumanÂ vs.Â machine in the labor market
- Chronic underinvestment in skills development and overreliance on technology
- Best practice labor market policies, skills investment, and flexibility in Scandinavian countries
- Cryptocurrencies
- The risk that Central Banksâ€™ Digital Currencies may crowd out private sector innovation
- The limitations of cryptocurrencies as a store of value
The next Future of Capitalism event focusing on the climate crisis and the role of ESG will take place on October 27th. For further details contact: Booth School of business: +(1) 312.451.3576
