India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Chicago Booth School of Business hosts Future of Capitalism Talk

Chicago Booth School of Business hosts Future of Capitalism Talk
October 14
15:13 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Dean of Chicago Booth School of Business and George Pratt Shultz Professor of Accounting Madhav Rajan welcomes the in-person and virtual audience to the schoolâ€™s Future of Capitalism event at the schoolâ€™s new London Campus

Dean of Chicago Booth School of Business and George Pratt Shultz Professor of Accounting Madhav Rajan welcomes the in-person and virtual audience to the schoolâ€™s Future of Capitalism event at the schoolâ€™s new London Campus

Anjali Julka

CHICAGO: The Chicago Booth School of Businessâ€™Â Future of CapitalismÂ series kickoffÂ event was held last Thursday,Â Sept 30 2021 at theÂ schoolâ€™s new London campus,

The event brought together Chicago Booth Professor of Finance and former Governor of the Reserve Bank of India,Â Raghuram G. Rajan,Â former Deputy Governor of the Bank of England and Vice President of the World Bank,Â Baroness MinoucheShafik, and was moderated by Chicago Booth Deputy Dean, Professor of Economics and former Federal Reserve Governor,Â Randy Kroszner.Â The speakers were introduced byÂ Madhav Rajan,Â Dean of Chicago Booth School of Business and George Pratt Shultz, Professor of Accounting.

The first event in the Future of Capitalism series discussed the ways in which our economic systems are evolving as expectations about the role of business in society change. Topics covered included:

  • The evolution of the social contract
  • The ways in which capitalism needs to change to meet the demands of modern society
  • Redistribution vs. pre-distribution and the basic principles of todayâ€™s social contract
  • Changing gender roles in the labor market
  • Female labor force participation and the gender pay gap
  • The need for societal support and provision for children
  • International competition
  • Political conflict in emerging markets and developing countries
  • The importance of continued international trade and exports in a post-pandemic world
  • The inter-relation between democracy and capitalism
  • HumanÂ vs.Â machine in the labor market
  • Chronic underinvestment in skills development and overreliance on technology
  • Best practice labor market policies, skills investment, and flexibility in Scandinavian countries
  • Cryptocurrencies
  • The risk that Central Banksâ€™ Digital Currencies may crowd out private sector innovation
  • The limitations of cryptocurrencies as a store of value
Chicago Booth Professor of Finance and former Governor of the Reserve Bank of India Raghuram G. Rajan speaks at the Future of Capitalism event at the schoolâ€™s new campus in London

Chicago Booth Professor of Finance and former Governor of the Reserve Bank of India Raghuram G. Rajan speaks at the Future of Capitalism event at the schoolâ€™s new campus in London

The next Future of Capitalism event focusing on the climate crisis and the role of ESG will take place on October 27th. For further details contact: Booth School of business: +(1) 312.451.3576

Comments

comments

Tags
American4HindusChicago Booth SchoolCommunityDiasporaFIAFuture of CapitalismHinduAmericanFoundationHinduAmericansIACAIndianAmericansIndianCommunityIndianCommunityMembersIndianOriginNRI
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

E-paper Latest Edition – October 15th, 2021

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2021 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.