Chicago Central Driver Facility to reopen on July 5 at new location

CHICAGO: Secretary of State Jesse White announced the Chicago Central Driver Services facility, 100 W. Randolph St. on the concourse level in downtown Chicago, permanently closed on Friday, May 27 2022, as part of the changes taking place at the James R. Thompson Center.

The facility will relocate and reopen on Tuesday, July 5 at its new location at 160 N. LaSalle St., on the first floor of the Michael A. Bilandic Building.

After May 27 and until the new location opens in the Michael A. Bilandic Building opens, customers who need services such as REAL IDs, standard driver’s licenses and ID cards are advised to visit ilsos.gov to find another Driver Services facility.

Customers who must visit Vehicle Services, which offers registration sticker services, are advised to visit the Chicago Public Service Center at 17 N. State St. on the 10th floor.

Customers can also renew their license plate stickers online from the comfort of their home at ilsos.gov by clicking on License Plate Renewal under Online Services on the main page and entering their registration ID and PIN. This information is located on their registration card, which most people keep in their vehicle’s glove compartment.

White continues to encourage people to conduct business online at ilsos.gov. In addition to driver’s license and ID card renewals for those who qualify, online services include obtaining a duplicate driver’s license or ID card, ordering a driver record and purchasing license plate stickers.

As a reminder, White has extended all driver’s license, learner’s permits and ID card expiration dates to July 31, 2022. The extension does not apply to Commercial driver’s licenses (CDL) and CDL learner’s permits.

In addition, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended the federal REAL ID deadline to May 3, 2023.

