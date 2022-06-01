India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Chicago Central Driver Facility to reopen on July 5 at new location

Chicago Central Driver Facility to reopen on July 5 at new location
June 01
18:29 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Babu Tangewala

CHICAGO: Secretary of State Jesse White announced the Chicago Central Driver Services facility, 100 W. Randolph St. on the concourse level in downtown Chicago, permanently closed on Friday, May 27 2022, as part of the changes taking place at the James R. Thompson Center.

The facility will relocate and reopen on Tuesday, July 5 at its new location at 160 N. LaSalle St., on the first floor of the Michael A. Bilandic Building.

After May 27 and until the new location opens in the Michael A. Bilandic Building opens, customers who need services such as REAL IDs, standard driver’s licenses and ID cards are advised to visit ilsos.gov to find another Driver Services facility.

Customers who must visit Vehicle Services, which offers registration sticker services, are advised to visit the Chicago Public Service Center at 17 N. State St. on the 10th floor.

Customers can also renew their license plate stickers online from the comfort of their home at ilsos.gov by clicking on License Plate Renewal under Online Services on the main page and entering their registration ID and PIN. This information is located on their registration card, which most people keep in their vehicle’s glove compartment.

White continues to encourage people to conduct business online at ilsos.gov. In addition to driver’s license and ID card renewals for those who qualify, online services include obtaining a duplicate driver’s license or ID card, ordering a driver record and purchasing license plate stickers.

As a reminder, White has extended all driver’s license, learner’s permits and ID card expiration dates to July 31, 2022. The extension does not apply to Commercial driver’s licenses (CDL) and CDL learner’s permits.

In addition, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended the federal REAL ID deadline to May 3, 2023.

Comments

comments

Tags
American4HindusChicago Central DriverCommunityDiasporaFIAHinduAmericanFoundationHinduAmericansIACAIndian-Americans discriminatedIndianAmericansIndianCommunityIndianCommunityMembersIndianOriginJesse WhiteNRI
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – June 03rd, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

Attack Part 1 on ZEE 5

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

ADVERTISEMENT – ACVOTE.ORG

ACVOTE

ADVERTISEMENT – SMCVOTE

SMCVOTE

ADVERTISEMENT – SKYRIVER CASINO

Skyriver

ADVERTISEMENT – 22BET

22Bet Casino

ADVERTISEMENT – 43RD ANNUAL RAMAYANA

43rd Annual Ramayana

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.