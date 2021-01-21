Chicago Consulate hosts Interactive Session on the World Hindi Day 2021

Ramesh Soparawala

CHICAGO: The Consulate General of India in Chicago organized a virtual interactive session with academia, individuals and institutions associated with the promotion of Hindi studies in the US Midwest on 14 January 2021.

The discussions focused on the activities and efforts being undertaken with regard to Hindi language studies and to spread awareness about them among members of the wider Indian American community and friends of India.

Consul General Amit Kumar in his welcome remarks appreciated the efforts of universities, Indian American individuals and other organizations engaged in supporting Hindi studies and assured them of Consulate’s support for study of Hindi as well as other Indian languages in the US Mid-West. He also acknowledged the important role of theater groups and ethnic electronic media in promotion of Hindi through their respective platforms. He underlined the Consulate’s sustained engagement with them including through the mechanism of the Hindi Coordination Committee.

Among the participants were Prof. Syed Ekhteyar Ali, Director of South Asian Languages Program, University of Michigan; Prof. Mithilesh Mishra, Director, Hindi, Urdu and South Asian Languages in University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, and Dr. Sarah Beckham, Associate Director, Centre for South Asia at University of Wisconsin, Madison, who shared their perspectives on progress and promotion of Hindi at the University-level. A few students of US-origin from these universities also shared their experience of learning Hindi.

Organizational representatives for BalVihar, Chicago; Hindi Gurukul, Aurora; and individuals, Ms. Sunita Mehrotra teaching Hindi in Wisconsin and Ms. Neelam

Kanodia teaching Hindi in Michigan also talked about their Hindi teaching experience. Members active in the Hindi Samanvay Samiti, representatives of Hindi Club of Illinois, Mandi Theater, and Dramatech of America also attended the interactive session.

