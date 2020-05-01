Chicago Indian Consul General shares perspective on COVID-19

Dear Friends,

As we all grapple with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that has come to affect every aspect of our personal and professional lives, I am writing to share our perspectives on the recent initiatives that Government of India has taken in response to this pandemic as well as steps taken by the Embassy and the Consulates in reaching out to the Indian community.

A number of initial preventive measures by India such as issuing advisory on travel to early ‘hotspots’ of the virus in January itself, universal screening of all passengers at international airports followed by suspension of travel into India from such countries including China and other countries in Asia in early February, and subsequently a pan-India lockdown has led to a relatively lower number of COVID-19 cases in India about 23,000 so far and ensuring that we stayed ahead of the curve.

Given the enormity of introducing ‘social distancing’ and ‘shelter-at-home’ norms in a country with 1.3 billion people, Prime Minister NarendraModi took the country into confidence. In a televised speech, the Prime Minister urged Indians to observe a one-day, self-imposed “People’s Curfew” on 19 March, which received an overwhelming response.

This prepared the country for a 21-day lockdown with effect from 24 March, which has since been extended until 3 May 2020. India acted quickly to contain the virus, with conviction that saving lives is a priority, and it continues to be so. Inaction would have posed a risk not only to Indians, but also globally through the interconnected nature of international commerce and travel.

The Government has also maintained continuity of essential services – power supply, water, energy, food, banking services, delivery of essential goods, etc. In order to mitigate hardships of urban migrant workers, the State Governments have opened a number of shelters, arranged food and transportation as well as medical screening for COVID-19 symptoms. Such measures were inevitable for India and it was a measure of the acceptance of this need that all State Governments across India have enforced the lockdown.

The lockdown is accompanied by a nationwide effort to enhance medical preparedness at the Central, State and local administration levels. A network of 223 public and private viral research and diagnostic laboratories are operational across the country to facilitate timely sample testing.

A massive contact tracing and surveillance operation is continuing on a nationwide scale to pre-empt transmission of COVID-19. Prime Minister has constituted a Group of Ministers to plan, monitor and review the situation on a regular basis. Training of doctors and paramedical staff working at Airports/Ports, identified hospitals and Rapid Response Teams in field continues at a rapid pace, and the full strength of the public health system has been deployed to combat the pandemic.

A nationwide, grassroots level efforts to combat this pandemic are also underway in India. The local administrations have set up screening teams of primary health workers at village/town level, established a network of hospitals to track possible transmission and aggressively screen/test suspected cases. In some regions, the State and district administrations have introduced a spatio-temporal mapping of suspected/confirmed cases for contact tracing and stipulated quarantine periods for monitoring symptoms.

Our leadership has put in place a number of monetary and fiscal policy measures. Government of India on 26 March 2020 announced US$ 22.6 billion economic assistance package. This package provides immediate safety net for the most vulnerable sections by ensuring food security and direct cash transfer benefit. Direct cash transfer is being provided to small farmers, daily wageworkers and poor senior citizens. A separate Insurance cover is being extended to healthcare workers, who are at the forefront of battle against COVID-19.

On the bilateral front, India and the United States have a strong ongoing scientific collaboration in health and medical sciences, which can be critical in the fight against COVID-19. The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Indian Council for Medical Research [ICMR] are among the premier institutions in both countries collaborating on diagnostics and therapeutic aspects of the disease.

Administrators and health professionals in both of our countries are also exchanging information and learning from each other’s best practices in combating this pandemic.

India has committed to helping its neighbors and others who need it. In this effort, India is leveraging its significant capabilities in health-care sector, including affordable pharmaceuticals, tele-medicine platforms, textile products, and is building some of the world’s most affordable ventilators.

India is the largest global source for Hydroxychloroquine and has domestic sources for active pharmaceutical ingredients, and is working to make this drug available to markets including the US where it has proven useful, and is working to rapidly scale up manufacturing of other potential therapeutics. India is also working with partner countries, including the United States, to ensure adequate supply of complementary products for our mutual needs. We are also working on keeping supply chains, including medical supplies, open.

As you are aware, the Embassy and the Consulates had immediately set up 24X7 helplines on 11 March as soon as travel restrictions were announced. We have issued several advisories (close to 20 advisories) as the situation evolved and have directly interacted with you all.

We have reached out to Indian students and nationals through different social channels (website; email; social media) as well as are responding to anyone who is contacting us. We have been in regular touch with students and student bodies. We set up a Peer Student Helpline, a unique initiative to connect Indian students with each other and with Embassy / Consulates through email and telephone allowing us to reach over 50,000 Indian students. Our passport and consular services are available for emergency cases, and those in need for such services may contact us at our 24/7 helpline numbers / email. Our Embassy has been in touch with US government on visa-related issues for Indian students and nationals.

I would also like to acknowledge with gratitude the exemplary role of Indian community organizations in stepping up their efforts and contributions to not only their local communities in the fight against COVID-19 but also in supplementing the Consulate’s efforts in reaching out to Indian nationals and rendering assistance to those in need including in finding temporary accommodation, with provisions / food, medical emergencies, consultation and prescriptions, etc.

The situation continues to evolve and we will continue to work with all concerned in addressing it. It is important for everybody’s safety that we scrupulously follow local government’s advisories on travel and health. There is no need to panic. Our Embassy and Consulates are here on the ground to assist Indians. Please continue to follow our advisories and reach out to our helplines in case of any emergency.

I look forward to our continued engagement with you all as we combat this pandemic and beyond. Meanwhile, wishing that you all and your families, and friends stay safe and healthy.

With regards,

Amit Kumar

Consul General of India Chicago

