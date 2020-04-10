Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Chicago Indians show unity on April 5 with divas, flashlights

Chicago Indians show unity on April 5 with divas, flashlights
April 10
13:31 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

JayantiOza

CHICAGO: The Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the display of community resolve against COVID-19 with a request to people to light a lamp on Sunday, April 5 night to show solidarity with the community and India.

It was urged to light a lamp for 9 minutes at 9 pm. The impact was that the people from all over the country and people around the world lit lamps in their homes. Somewhere, people have shown their solidarity with the flash of mobile. The unity of the country was seen in support of the victims of the coronavirus as also to those who serve the corona affected without stopping.

The importance of deep revelation has been demonstrated in our scriptures.
Happy karutKalyanam, Health wealth, Enemy annihilation, Deep JyotiNamasutte. Hey! The flame of the lamps makes you happy and provides well-being. He gives health and wealth; I bow to you for the destruction of the enemy. Deep Jyoti: On Brahman, Deep JyotiJanardan, Deep in my heart. Deep Jyotinamstute.

Chicago Indians had a program of collective Deep Revelation at 9 pm with the faith and belief that God Almighty will protect us and keep us safe. It was to raise awareness about this deadly disease.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

COVID 19 – GLOBAL CASES

Polls

Will President Trump declare a complete lockdown in US?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

www.nria.net

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

Sad demise of humanitarian Arvindbhai Thakkar - https://t.co/8B8rKS1Oqm Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/oqLme7lLsF
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 10, 2020, 8:37 am

BAPS online Mahapuja: ... - https://t.co/issVC3te1N Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/xS33FYvmdo
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 10, 2020, 8:34 am

BAPS Hindu Mandirs lit blue ... - https://t.co/KyQczgAdqQ Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/e1GGMV0A5L
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 10, 2020, 8:32 am

“Ekal Vidyalaya” launches ambitious ‘Coronavirus’ initiative - https://t.co/FoM6PW1fEr Get your news featured use… https://t.co/Lh4L9iCzZU
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 10, 2020, 8:20 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.