Chicago seniors celebrated valentine day

Jayanti Oza

CHICAGO: More than 700 members and guests of Bharatiya Seniors of Chicago (BSC) celebrated Valentine’s Day at the Rana Regan Center in the Chicago suburb of Carol stream.

The celebration commenced with Ganesh Vandana done by BSC Secretary Rakshika Anjaria. T Shivstuti was sung by Rakshika Anjaria and Madhusudanbhai Patel. BSC members mourned the death of Lilaben Parmar who passed away on February 7, 2020, in Khambhat, India

After that, the FIA founder president, Sunil Shah invited all BSC members for Holi Mela. Rakshika Anjaria briefly explained the significance of Utsav of Vasant- Panchami, Shivratri and Valentine Day. This was followed by the distribution of Valentine’s day candies to all.

The BSC Executive member Indu Patel announced Four Wind Casino tour in April 2020, the receipt of FIA medical blood testing results and urged to get the BSC new photo ID cards. Singers Rex De’soza and Nipa Shah entertained those presents with songs from Bollywood movies with their musical team. Everyone enjoyed and danced to the tune of the song ‘ Meri Makhna……….. from the movie ‘Bagvan’

The BSC Kitchen committee served food to all 700 attendees. Food was catered by ‘Swati Catering Service. Jayanti Oza and his team took pictures of more than 300 members for ID cards for the year 2020.

